The portal tracks complete lifecycle of an investment plan
The portal tracks complete lifecycle of an investment plan

Odisha: Go-Swift portal gets 1,000 proposals within 22 months of rollout

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:06 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The state government's single-window for investor facilitation and tracking portal -- Go-Swift -- has got more than 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its rollout.
The portal tracks the complete lifecycle of an investment plan. It received its 1,000th proposal from a Mumbai-based chemical manufacturer which has proposed to set up a Rs 162 crore plant to produce chemicals for use in water treatment.
"This is a testament to the portal's tremendous success for facilitating industrial projects in Odisha," said Capt Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Energy, Home, Industries and MSMEs.
"We will continue to raise the bar for ease of doing business and are focused on speedy implementation of projects on the ground," he said in a statement.
Some of the leading companies whose proposals were received and approved include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Haldia Petrochemicals, Aditya Birla Fashion, Manpasand Beverages, ITC Foods, Apar Industries Ltd, Vedanta, JSW Cement, Gokul Agro, and Jindal Aluminum.
The proposal of IOCL to set up one of the largest petrochemical complexes at its existing base at Paradip with an investment of Rs one lakh crore was approved in recent high-level clearance authority meeting on August 19.
The proposal of Haldia Petrochemical to set up another petrochemical complex in Balasore district costing more than Rs 78,000 crore was also approved in the same meeting.
'Go-Swift' provides all information which investors require in a time-bound, hassle-free, paperless and transparent manner. Its launch has improved efficiency levels across 32 services in 15 state departments.
The timelines mandated by the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA 2012) have been mapped for each service to ensure that all approvals are delivered in a time-bound manner to the investors.
The proposal of Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd to set up a unit at an investment of Rs 92 crore was approved within four days of submitting the application in the Go-Swift portal. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:10 IST

World Leaders encouraged the interfaith and inter-religious...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 5th World Parliament of science, religion and philosophy 2019, concluded successfully in the presence of eminent personalities like Former speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad - UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Pea

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:05 IST

All eyes on Season 9 of Asian Designer Week

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram is all set to host the fashion bonanza - Asian Designer Week (ADW) from 4th to 6th of October.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:28 IST

Margin pressure to persist for pharma companies: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The growth and profitability of Indian pharmaceutical companies in current financial year will be constrained by regulatory interventions like price controls in domestic market and compulsory genericisation in overseas market, according to ICRA Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Crisil assigns AAA/stable rating to Rs 500 crore NCD of L&T...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Crisil has assigned its AAA/stable rating to the Rs 500 crore non-convertible debentures of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) due to its strong presence across the financial services space and a well-diversified resource profile.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Glad U Came unveils the festive box - an amazing celebrity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pioneers in the Celebrity Gifting Service, 'Glad U Came' gets ready to unveil the Festive Box, just in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

McDonald's India (west and south) furthers the government's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tough to find skilled people to run the shop floor?

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of the Kingdom of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' on 03rd October 2019 in Maseru, Lesotho in partnership with H.E. Dr Maesaiah Thabane, The First Lady of the Kingdom

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:47 IST

Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan are in love with Switzerland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): TV Stars Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan, who are currently in Switzerland, cannot seem to get enough of the beautiful alpine country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:15 IST

InstantPay granted Corporate Agency license by IRDA

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): InstantPay, India's largest Inclusive and Neo Banking platform, today announced that it has received the Corporate Agency license from Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:14 IST

The Melbourne Gin company launches a Signature Range of Gins in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru bar hoppers and discerning drinkers will now be able to enjoy a taste of Melbourne thanks to the Australian State Government of Victoria's support of local artisanal food, beer and spirit producers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:12 IST

SPMCIL pays dividend of Rs 218 crore to govt for FY19

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 218.48 crore to the government for 2018-19 in compliance of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:46 IST

Festive season could bring cheer to the auto sector: OLX Auto Talk

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Industry experts opine that a positive change is expected in consumer sentiment as the festive season begins which is expected to bring some respite to the slump in the auto market.

Read More
iocl