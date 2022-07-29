Odisha partners with industry body FICCI for upcoming Make in Odisha Conclave

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha and the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding making the latter a national industry partner for the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 to be held from November 30 to December 04, 2022.

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries in the Odisha government, underlined that "Make in Odisha" is the most enterprising event in Odisha, attracting investors, entrepreneurs, and industrialists alike.

"The preceding two events have already had a tremendous impact by making Odisha the preferred investment destination. The trend will continue this year, and the conclave will reach new heights, bringing more investments and job opportunities to the state," a statement said.

Speaking about the Make in Odisha conclave, Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy, Government of Odisha, Pratap Keshari Deb said: "This is going to be the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave. The first edition in 2016 witnessed an overwhelming response receiving over Rs 2 Lakh Crores worth of investment intent."

The Minister also stated that "the state has grown at 10.1 per cent making it one of the fastest growing economies in India. Manufacturing sector with 56 per cent share in Industrial gross value added grew at 14.3 per cent in 2021-22 while mining sector with 21 per cent share registered 18.1 per cent growth."





He also drew attention to the fact that Odisha has become a destination of choice for industries in the metal and allied sectors owing to the natural resources and ecosystem advantage.

The Odisha government has proactively taken measures to broad-base the industrial ecosystem in the state, with focus on sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel among others.

Speaking about the natural resources, the minister added Odisha has 96 percent of India's chromite reserves, 92 percent nickel reserves, 53 percent bauxite, 45 percent manganese, 35 percent iron-one, and 23 percent coal reserves.

"This has made Odisha the largest producer of Steel, Stainless Steel, Ferro Alloys, Alumina, and Aluminium in India."

Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI highlighted the investment potential across sectors, the proactive approach of the state government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and the focus on ease of doing business as the key strengths of Odisha.

Chawla further mentioned that "FICCI will leverage its sectoral expertise; tremendous industry connects and experience for the successful organization of the event." (ANI)

