Ojas Eye Hospital uses Zeiss Artevo 800 for fast and reliable eye surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Zeiss Artevo 800 is the first and only digital microscope on hand in the market so far. The view is excellent and less taxing compared to optical microscopes.

This is the future technology for microscopes and might phase out optical ones. Today, there is no other microscope that possesses similar technology for competition or comparison, so a lot of refinement with the latest choices is expected.

This is why Ojas Eye Hospital in Mumbai switched to this kind of technology to further improve their services. The first-ever Mumbai's three-dimensional eye surgery and second in the state of Maharashtra was performed on January 11, by Dr Niteen Dedhia at the renowned Ojas eye hospital, Bandra using state-of-the-art Zeiss Artevo 800, after its installation on January 6.

With this state-of-the-art tool, even the smallest part of the eye is viewed and magnified stereoscopically on the 55-inch high definition 4K screen, offering greater precision as well as accuracy for most excellent visual outcomes. This modern digital microscope is of extremely high power; therefore, a high-intensity light isn't needed compared to other optical microscopes used by other eye clinics.

Zeiss Artevo 800 is like a pilot in a digital cockpit allowing real-time data in the doctor's view for utmost detail. This state-of-the-art equipment has 3D technology that allows the radiant digital picture to carry out various surgeries, including cataract surgery, retinal surgery, corneal surgery, Glaucoma surgery through special glasses.

This device boasts of superb resolution and remarkable depth of field even with the low light intensity that avoids drying up the eye during surgery. This is possible with a 25 per cent higher resolution of the optics and 25 per cent better light transmission. It makes use of a two by three chip 4K camera that provides a fantastic stereoscopic vision when working deep inside the eye, like in retinal surgeries.

It also enabled cloud connectivity with the Zeiss IOL Master 700 for error fast and error-free lens alignment. It also allows real-time measurement of these pressures during eye surgery. Eye specialists in Mumbai praised the reliability of this device as it is easy to use compared to the traditional microscope. Also, the incessant strain on the neck and eyes looking into eyepieces is eliminated.

With the addition of optical and digital microscopes, this hybrid technology has opened a whole new dimension to ophthalmic surgery. It is the future, and Ojas is proud to be a pioneer in acquiring it.

"The integration of this new equipment helps us to make the process of eye surgery faster and successful. The fact that it is high-tech, we are in the position of providing the best service our patients deserve," said Dr Dedhia.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)