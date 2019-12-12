OK Life Care launches a new product 'Better U' cold cream

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Dec 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Winters in India are not just chill and extreme but are dry and harsh on our skin as well.
With a very little amount of moisture in the air to help nourishing your skin, you need something special to take care of your soft and beautiful skin.
As winter already sets in, we at OK Life Care have proclaimed to launch our much-awaited product which is a winter cream - 'Better U'.
Enjoy winter without worries
The 'Better U' cold cream is all set to provide enough nourishment and moisturizer that will protect your skin from the winter dryness, sun protection and extra hydration throughout the season.
It is well-decorated with all-natural ingredients because we firmly believe in offering a natural solution to our valued customers.
Certainly, people are going to love this product and unleash the secret of their aesthetic skin this winter.
Quality and features of "Better U" winter cream
* Nourish your skin with essential natural ingredients
* Moisturize your skin and make it supple.
* Create dryness defense layer
* Facilitate your skin an Oil-free look
* Bestow non-sticky feel and look
"The concept and goal of our company are to always make a product that can make people's lives better. We have already serving products like multivitamins, green tea and other Ayurvedic products," said Dinesh Sharan, CEO of the company.
"Following our basic instinct to provide a natural solution to our customers, this time we have launched winter cream - 'Better U' that will shield your gorgeous skin from the harmful effect of winter's onslaughts. Since it is prepared by including essential natural ingredients, it possesses no side effect or harmful effect to your skin," he said.
"Being a reputed and popular brand, our main concern is to provide a quality product at a reasonable price. We do not mind having low profit in regards to offer something that is highly effective yet pocket-friendly," Sharan further added.
Cost of the product
The cost of 'Better U' cold cream is Rs 130/-. The cost of the product is quite affordable and competitive as compared to other brands in the market in this segment.
It offers many benefits, such as it relieves dry skin and nourishes the skin with its natural ingredients and does impose any harmful effects. Use this product to nurture your skin and keep the effects of winter blues at bay.
