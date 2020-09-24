OkCredit unveils 'TaiyaarHainHum' anthem, a tribute to small businesses in India

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/Digpu): OkCredit - 'Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata', has unveiled their anthem 'TaiyaarHainHum' dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic.

TaiyaarHainHum is also an endeavour to strongly support Vocal for Local by showcasing to the local merchants that OkCredit is their true companion; 'Apke Business ka SacchaSaathi'.

The campaign depicts gratitude and appreciation to the small merchants for their selfless support extended during this challenging situation to deliver essentials to the doorstep of the consumers when life is almost at a standstill across India. The continuous service by these unsung heroes across the nation has kept many people safe inside their homes.

Further with TaiyaarHainHum, OkCredit extends its partnership with Delhi Capitals to appreciate all the Dream11 IPL Players from the team, who are playing to uplift the mood by bringing cricket back to fans across India. The idea is to keep the spirit of the players and sports enthusiasts high and contribute to the excitement and celebration of India's one of a kind festival, IPL.

"Our anthem, TaiyaarHainHum is a tribute to salute the unbeatable spirit of small businesses who have been essential in these challenging times. I would like to strongly urge the citizens of India to come forward and support their local merchants and promote Vocal for Local," said Harsh Pokharna, Co-founder & CEO, OkCredit, while commenting on the launch of the campaign.

The anthem will be released digitally today, 19th September 2020, on OkCredit's YouTube Channel and other digital platforms. Campaign created by Ant Theory Pvt. Ltd, the anthem is Directed by Jackson Garg and composed and sung by Gold Boy. The anthem is penned by lyricists Navi Kamboz and Sandeep Jain and the voiceover is provided by Annu Kapoor.

OkCredit is relentlessly working on its vision to empower small businesses by enabling them to go digital, grow their business, and adapt to the changing world which will be further strengthened with this initiative and help build a Digital India.

OkCredit - 'Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata', PSI PHI Global Solutions Private Limited's first launched product, makes the book-keeping task simpler, digitized and secure for small businesses. With a mission to help small businesses grow with simple software products, and digitally empowering them, OkCredit was launched & established in 2017 by three IIT Kanpur Alumni - Harsh Pokharna, Gaurav Kumar and Aditya Prasad.

OkCredit has given a complete digital makeover to the traditional register book - 'Bahi/UdharKhata' and made the daily bookkeeping task simpler and effective for millions of small businesses. The app not just helps small businesses to keep track of credit transactions - both payments and receivables, it sends timely reminders, and also makes it very easy for them to collect and settle balance amounts quickly and accurately, on a click - with integrated reminder features via WhatsApp and SMS.

With a vision to accelerate the need for digital transformation for small businesses in India, OkCredit app is completely free to access and ensures 100 per cent safety, data security and accuracy.

With only one user in 2017, this dream project of the three likeminded friends has changed lives for millions of users as of today. The app has already more than 20 Mn plus downloads and can be accessed in 10 plus Indian languages.

Currently, it has more than 5 Mn plus active monthly users which include business categories Kirana store owners, mobile recharge shops, medical stores, apparels amongst others across PAN India. The venture has raised USD 83 million from investors till date including from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://okcredit.in/ and their official Twitter handle.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)