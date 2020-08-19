OKIE Ventures launches its branded line of consumer electronic products in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of India's fast-growing manufacturing companies specializing in OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer), OKIE Ventures Pvt Ltd, has set up OKIE Electronics to launch their own branded range of consumer electronics.

The brand makes its entry into the category with OKIE LED TV, a range of world-class televisions. With plans to launch a host of high-quality electronic products in the coming months, OKIE Ventures is also set to establish an assembling factory exclusively for their LED TVs in Kolkata by October 2020, just before the festive season of Diwali and a mega state-of-the-art electronic manufacturing facility in Maharashtra by December 2020.

OKIE Electronics introduces the HD LED TV Smart Series with unique features to give consumers an ultimate television watching experience. The 'OKIE Smart TV' range is available in different sizes ranging from 24" to 65" and comes with an exclusive Inbuilt Sound Bar to give viewers a theatre-like experience right at home.

The brand also offers a range of 'HD TVs' and 'Smart TVs' in different sizes with rich picture quality and gripping sound for an enriching audio-visual experience. OKIE Electronics is also set to launch 32" and 43" frameless - slim Bezel Model.

OKIE LED TV is currently available in multiple states across India i.e. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bihar, and West Bengal.

The brand has signed a leading actor, Kajal Aggarwal to endorse their LED TV range. Her popularity, particularly in South India will help build a stronger affinity for the brand among consumers in the southern markets.

After LED TVs, OKIE Electronics will soon be launching music systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and ACs as well under their brand umbrella.

"We are delighted to launch our own branded line of consumer electronics in India beginning with OKIE LED TVs. We are committed to providing maximum value to our customers with a range of high quality and innovative products that will delight the consumers. With our long-standing expertise and experience in manufacturing consumer electronics, we endeavour to do just that," said J Masand, CEO, OKIE Ventures Pvt Ltd on the launch of their LED TV range.

"We will soon be setting up an LED TV assembling factory in Kolkata. This facility will cater to the needs and demands of the consumers in the East. The factory is slated to be ready and operational before Diwali, a crucial season when there are high demand and sales potential for the industry," added Masand about the manufacturing plant in Kolkata.

OKIE Electronics' venture also resonates with the Prime Ministers 'Make in India' vision. With the recent restrictions imposed on the import of colour television sets, OKIE Electronics presents itself as a proud home-grown brand contributing to the 'Make in India' vision wherein its entire range of LED TV sets are made in India.

The cost of OKIE LED TVs starts at Rs 6,500/- and goes up to Rs 85,999/-. The OKIE Electronics 32" Smart TV equipped with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB Memory is priced at just Rs 11,111/- which is the most attractive and competitively priced Smart TV available in the market today with those specifications making it a great TV to purchase.

