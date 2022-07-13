Ola unveils India's first indigenously made lithium ion-cell

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Ola Electric on Tuesday unveiled India's first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, NMC 2170, and said it will start mass production from its upcoming Gigafactory by 2023.

"A cell is the heart of the EV revolution. Ola is building the world's most advanced cell research center that will enable us to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable EV products in the world with speed," Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said in a statement.

"Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell is also the first of many in our cell technology roadmap. Having a robust local EV ecosystem is important for India to become a global EV hub," Aggarwal said.



The state-of-the-art High Nickel Cylindrical Ola Cell uses NMC on the cathode side; and Graphite and Silicon on the Anode side. The use of specific chemistry and materials enables the cell to pack more energy in a given space and also improves the overall life cycle of the cell. The cell has been developed keeping the indigenous conditions at the core.

A statement released by Ola Electric said the company is committed to investing in core R&D to create indigenous advanced cell technologies, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and create an integrated Ola Electric Vehicles hub. It was recently allocated 20GWh capacity under the ACC PLI scheme by the Government of India for developing advanced cells in India and is setting up a cutting-edge cell manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of upto 20 GWh, localizing the most critical part of the EV value chain, the statement said.

The company is also recruiting top cell R&D talent across the globe, and will employ 500 PhDs and Engineers, it said.

Ola Electric launched its first electric vehicle in August 2021 and has set up the world's largest 2W manufacturing facility in India. It is working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world's transition to electric mobility. The company is currently developing its first electric 4W. (ANI)

