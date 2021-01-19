OLX Autos announces a two-day virtual summit of delightful conversations around design "OLX D'Light '21"

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The design team at OLX Autos today announces the launch of D'Light '21, a new two-day virtual summit of delightful conversions around design.

OLX D'Light '21 brings together the world's leading design experts and practitioners for a series of inspiring talks about how we design products and services today. The two-day virtual summit would also highlight the design and product capabilities of OLX Autos, India's leading Omni channel marketplace for pre-owned automobiles.

D'Light is open to all. From students and those starting out on their design journey to established professionals and academics who'd like to connect with peers in the wider industry. Our panel of speakers hail from the worlds of design, academia, business and art.

* Six-panel discussions, with diverse topics including how to fuel a design team, innovating during a crisis and an exploration of conversational UI's

* Workshops on Improve for Designers and Communicating UX



* Portfolio reviews, where designers can receive feedback from the OLX Autos design team

"D'Light is our contribution to the world of product design. We have curated each session with the purpose of going beyond the hyperbole, instead of being relevant, provocative, inclusive and delightful," said Ankur Sardana, Head of Design, OLX Group.

D'Light '21 will take place on 21st and 22nd of January and is free of cost for anyone to attend.

For more information, to register for the event and for the program schedule in your time zone, please visit: www.olxdlight.com.

OLX Autos is the smart way to sell your car, offering a one-stop solution that's safe, convenient, and offers guaranteed peace of mind for both buyer and seller.

