Omaxe World Street, Faridabad is an Icon of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe World Street in Faridabad is climbing up the charts of most popular shopping, dining and street walk experience destination in Delhi-NCR.

A high-street format, inspired by the architecture and ambience of world renowned shopping streets like London, Athens, Amsterdam, Portugal and Hong Kong, gives the visitors at Omaxe World Street the luxury of an unconstraint space to spend a quality day out and fun time with friends and family.

The love of shoppers and brands, several awards under its belt and the government's recognition go on to show how Omaxe World Street is changing the landscape of Faridabad, contributing to the city's job, growth and development story and setting a benchmark in the real estate sector for project innovation.

"We are extremely delighted with the recent developments at Omaxe World Street. Faridabad is our hometown and it makes us proud that we are able to take the lead in helping the city regain its lost glory," said Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Ltd.

In the last four months ending February 2021, 20 brands have opened their stores ranging from cafes, apparel, and confectionary to name a few. In the same period, daily footfall averaged 10,000 with events like Christmas, New Year, Republic Day, Lohri, Makarsankranti and Valentine's Day witnessing record numbers.



A young entrepreneur who runs a cafe at Omaxe World Street said, "Omaxe has been a very strong proponent of the government's call of 'Vocal for Local'. High real estate rentals are definitely a setback for aspiring entrepreneurs. But here, affordable rentals, rising footfall and future potential have inspired several young entrepreneurs in the cafe, confectionary and retail space to venture out on their own."

Earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad in its mini-documentary on Faridabad's development story featured Omaxe World Street as one of the destinations alongside the city's other icons like Old Faridabad Railway Station, Metro stations and Badhkal Lake.

"The news of Omaxe World Street featuring in MCF's mini-documentary has been an icing on the cake. The curiosity amongst the people have increased manifold resulting in greater footfall even on weekdays," said a cafe owner.

It is for these reasons that Omaxe World Street has been conferred with the best and iconic retail project awards by some of the biggest names in the industry like The Hindustan Times, Global Real Estate Congress and Inkspell Media.

A Delhi Government hospital doctor residing in one of the group housing societies in the vicinity of Omaxe World Street and a regular visitor said, "Faridabad lacks quality space for a rejuvenated day out for families but Omaxe World Street has been like a breath of fresh air in the shopping and dining arena."

Omaxe World Street is an integrated commercial project in Sector 79, Faridabad. Aided by affordability and connectivity infrastructure, the movement of people, goods and services from Delhi, Noida/Greater Noida, Gurgaon and other parts of Haryana will increase immensely. The operational high-street SCOs and an upcoming mall, multiplex, A-grade office, apartments and penthouses will help Omaxe World Street emerge as a safe, secure and healthy living, shopping, working and entertainment destination.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

