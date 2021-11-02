Omega Healthcare announces senior leadership changes to usher in the next phase of its growth journey

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omega Healthcare Management Services ("Omega"), a leading provider of technology-enabled business process services across the healthcare ecosystem, announced today that Co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer Gopi Natarajan has decided to retire after 18 years of leading the firm.

Co-founder and President Anurag Mehta has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 01, 2021.

Gopi co-founded Omega Healthcare in 2003 with Anurag Mehta and has been instrumental in building the company to be the leader in the tech-enabled healthcare solutions industry. He has had a tremendous impact on Omega, mentored the firm's senior leadership over the years, and helped drive innovations in the healthcare industry.

"As a platform, Omega is extremely well positioned in the healthcare services market to continue to be a leader. With Anurag and Sumithra at the helm, the company is poised to scale greater heights supported by the able senior leadership talent. I wish them the very best in their new roles," Gopi commented. He will continue to be closely associated with Omega as a key advisor to the Company in several capacities.

"I have had the privilege of working with Gopi for over 20 years now. Not only has he been an invaluable leader for Omega, but he has also been an incredible business partner and friend. I am delighted that he will stay connected as an advisor to the company. I would also like to congratulate Sumithra on her new role. Her invaluable experience will help Omega strengthen its market-leading position," said Anurag.

With more than 20 years of experience within the healthcare industry, Anurag will be instrumental in driving the Company's next phase of expansion. As a co-founder of Omega, Anurag has a deep understanding of the business and is well poised to spearhead the organization into its next phase of growth with his strong leadership and extensive healthcare industry relationships.

Omega also announced today that a current member of the Board of Directors, Sumithra Gomatam, has been appointed as the Executive Chair of the Omega board. Sumithra brings over 30 years of experience in the information technology and business process services industry. She most recently held several senior roles at Cognizant, a publicly-listed global professional services company, where she spent over 24 years.



At Cognizant, she was President of Digital Operations, which she scaled to nearly $2 Billion in revenues and transformed it to be technology-driven with Intelligent Process Automation and Platforms and a significant focus on Healthcare and Big Tech clients. Prior to that, she was at Tata Consultancy Services, a publicly-listed global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the Omega team for the last year. I look forward to continue to work closely with the Omega leadership to accelerate growth in the business, provide customer excellence, and drive deeper technology into our processes," Sumithra noted.

She will strengthen the leadership and work closely with Anurag and the senior management team to drive strategy and scale the organization.

Founded in 2003, Omega helps payers, providers, and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow, and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding, and collections processes and provides virtual nursing services, including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement, and re-admittance avoidance.

Combining the largest medical coding staff in the world with proprietary technology, analytics, and automation capabilities, Omega provides the most comprehensive outsourced solutions in the industry and is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts.

Omega, backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Group, has about 19,000 employees across India, the Philippines, and the United States.

