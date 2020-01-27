One Electric announces the launch of their electric motorcycle - KRIDN

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): One Electric today announced the launch of their high-speed electric motorcycle, KRIDN (Sanskrit meaning "To Play", pronounced "Kree - Done").

Developing this motorcycle for the past two years, the 'One Electric' team has designed and manufactured it specifically for the demanding Indian road conditions.

"We have partnered with leading manufacturers for best quality components like tyres, suspension, lighting system and seat. This ensures that the ride quality, functionality and durability of our bike matches any 125cc Motorcycle on Indian roads," said Abhijeet Shah, COO of 'One Electric'.

This motorcycle has a top speed of 90 kmph, a certified range of 120 km per charge, and will be a comfortable city commuter.

"Our locally developed and manufactured heavy duty chassis is designed to match our electric drive train requirements, and also to ensure a long life on tough road conditions. The battery, motor and controller are also designed to provide high power and speed, along with ample range for city commute," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of 'One Electric'.

"Besides the chassis, the fuel tank and the seat have been designed In-House by the 'One Electric' team, with a patent pending for the design of the motorcycle," added Uppal.

Based in Noida, Delhi NCR, the 'One Electric' team includes EV businessmen and engineers, with extensive experience in EV drive trains, Motorcycle manufacturing, electric two-wheeler manufacturing and QC.

The motorcycle is planned to be launched in Delhi NCR, by March 2020, followed by Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

Detailed specifications along with pictures will be released shortly.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)



