One millionth Maruti Suzuki car exported from Gujarat's Mundra Port

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki said on Thursday it has achieved the milestone of one millionth car exports from the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

The feat was achieved after an oxford blue colour popular sedan Dzire left for Chile. Mundra port majorly serves for exports to Latin American, Far Eastern and European markets of the company.

Maruti Suzuki said it has aligned its exports strategy to keep pace with the changing market scenario.

"Our exports are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship vision of 'Make in India,' said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa. "The efforts reflect India's capabilities of manufacturing cars that meet global standards of quality, safety, design and technology," he said in a statement.

Mundra is Maruti Suzuki's second car terminal port and commenced exports in 2009. The company has a pre-delivery inspection facility along with stockyard at the port.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki export range includes 14 models with Alto K10, Celerio, Baleno, Ignis and Dzire taking a prominent share. The company also exports vehicles from Mumbai port.

(ANI)

