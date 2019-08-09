OneCulture celebrates International Co-working Day with a noble cause

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI): Children are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow; the correct nurturing of these young gems is so vital.

OneCulture, one of the most successful co-working spaces, organized an event for underprivileged girls at Salaam Baalak Trust, an NGO.

On the occasion of International Coworking Day, OneCulture turned heads around by sticking to a noble cause and celebrating with the kids of Salaam Baalak Trust. OneCulture founded by Abhilash Shukla, is paving its way to success by designing cultural spaces best suited for the people.

OneCulture strongly supports women empowerment and believes that it is necessary to nurture every child's dream and make them realize that they have a right to live a healthy, happy, and fulfilling life.

OneCulture organized a 2-hour buoyant session and interacted with the kids and helped them get comfortable. The kids introduced themselves, and then the team had few activities prepared for the children. The fun-filled activities included musical chair, singing, dancing, which gave kids a chance to explore their talents. Also, OneCulture distributed stationery items and refreshments to the children as gifts.

"OneCulture believes that events like these helps build the future generation. Today, on the occasion of International Co-working Day, we thought there is no better way to celebrate it than being there for underprivileged kids", said Jitender Bhatia, Director, OneCulture.

"Women educate future generations. Everything starts with them. An educated mother can raise a well-mannered, admired member of society. If a girl's right to education is taken from her, another barrier for future development is added", he added.

OneCulture supports women empowerment and education from the very beginning. The team keeps organizing events for the betterment of the society and nation. OneCulture believes that India can be a prosperous country only when every child gets shelter, the right to education, and a healthy life.

"I have always believed that women alone have power; collectively, we have an impact. OneCulture, as a team, is trying to spread happiness and make sure that these girls have a wonderful time with us. I interacted with the children and listened to their dreams and aspirations, and I am so delighted to see that these girls are keen towards their education. The girls were all really happy as we managed to put a smile on their face", said Varsha Motwani from the OneCulture team.

OneCulture hopes to continue enlightening young minds and to organize events that in any help can help kids live a happy, prosperous life. The organization pledges to support children and other underprivileged people and aims to conduct such events more often.

