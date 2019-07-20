Abhilash Shukla, CEO & Founder, OneCulture
Abhilash Shukla, CEO & Founder, OneCulture

OneCulture launches biggest-ever coworking facility with 3200 seats

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:18 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): OneCulture coworking has inaugurated its first facility in Eros City Square Mall, Sector 49.
The company is coming up with 3200 seats in its first phase, the highest by any coworking hub so far, with offices in Sector 49, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram and Sector 90, Noida.
OneCulture, with an emphasis on people-centric coworking, has driven focus on business productivity through employee wellness and world-class hospitality.
The culture-driven coworking aims at liberating the office stress of the employees by focusing on their mental and physical well-being with the use of latest technology and Artificial Intelligence.
OneCulture also plans for expansion in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, as well as internationally at Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Dubai by 2021.
India's burgeoning startup community and steady economic development have led to the burst of the flexible workspace industry. The country has emerged as the second-largest market for coworking spaces in APAC, second only to China.
The inauguration was done by the founder of the company, Abhilash Shukla. On this special event, rapper Karma performed a rap based on OneCulture's hashtag campaign #DilSeOffice. The acclaimed rapper gave a thrilling performance with a mind-boggling rap.
Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said, "This is a moment of pride for the entire OneCulture team. OneCulture aims to deliver the best hospitality through automation and AI-based technologies for businesses and employees based on physical fitness and emotional wellness. With shared amenities such as meeting rooms, conference rooms, meditation and yoga rooms, napping pods, workout facilities, storage spaces, private cabins, cafe, OneCulture aims to make the workplace extremely cost-effective and operationally convenient as everything is mobile-driven."
"The idea behind OneCulture's wellness program is you start taking care of yourself; add points to the Karma wallet. So, when you take care of yourself, someone else will be taken care of automatically," he added.
The projections of the company exhibit that the total area leased by coworking spaces in Tier I and Tier II cities could touch 6 to 10 million square feet by 2020. With 3200 seats and a cleantech environment, OneCulture will grab a major spot in this fast-emerging vertical of coworking spaces.
The launch ceremony was also graced by Rishi Chandna, Senior Associate Director, CBRE; Rajat Kapoor, Senior Director, JLL; Badal Yagnik, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield; Bhupindra Singh, Senior Director, Cushman & Wakefield; Amit Varshney, Director, Cushman & Wakefield; Vishal, Senior Director, Savills India; Archana Mahajan, Associate Director, Savills India; Neha Sharma, Vice President , Knight Frank; Anand Patil, Director, Knight Frank.
Source of Information: OneCulture
(ANI)

iocl