Karisma Kapoor launched OnePlus store at Elpro City Square mall
Karisma Kapoor launched OnePlus store at Elpro City Square mall

OnePlus expands its offline footprint with third Experience Store launch in Pune

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:07 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): OnePlus, the global premium smartphone maker, has expanded its presence in Pune, with the launch of their third Experience Store today at Elpro City Square Mall, Chinchwad, Pune.
Spread over 3000 square feet, the state-of-the-art Experience Store is also equipped with a service centre and the celebrated OnePlus coffee experience, making it a one-of-a-kind premium retail experience for all customers in the city.
Leveraging the brand's resounding success in Pune market, the new store is part of its ongoing endeavour to enhance its offline presence and create additional retail touchpoints for users to physically engage with the brand on a more intimate level.
The ongoing offline growth also ties into the brand's vision of making India OnePlus' second global headquarters.
"At OnePlus, we are committed to providing our customers with an end-to-end premium experience and OnePlus Experience Stores are a significant part of this initiative. We are very excited to expand our presence in Pune with our largest store yet and look forward to catering to our growing OnePlus community based here," said Abhimanyu Kumar, Manager, Exclusive Retail, OnePlus India.
"Elpro has strived to transform Pimpri-Chinchwad area and contribute immensely to its development. We are happy to welcome OnePlus and bring one of the most loved smartphone brands in the country and city to this locality, said Deepak Kumar Chairman and MD, Elpro International Ltd.
"With the inauguration of this new experience store, we are confident that shoppers would be thrilled to visit the mall frequently to shop one of their favourite smart tech brands and we look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with OnePlus for years to come," Kumar added.
"Being a tech lover myself, it gives me great pleasure to be associated with OnePlus which is known for its passion towards driving innovation in technology. The brand has indeed set new benchmarks when it comes to connecting with its users, and I am thrilled to be a part of their journey as they further their offline engagement. OnePlus fans will surely love this new Experience Centre in Pune, a city which has always been close to my heart," said Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, who was present at the launch.
Customers can avail the following offers at the new OnePlus Experience Store
1. Instant discount up to INR 3000 on HDFC bank cards transactions when customers buy OnePlus 7T Series - Valid till 31 December 2019
2. No Cost EMI for 3 months on purchase of a 7 Pro or any 7T series device (Only on credit cards) - Valid till 30 November 2019
3. First 20 buyers will get OnePlus Travel Backpack
4. 21st to 50th buyers will get Wireless Bullet Version 1
5. 51st to 100th buyers will get OnePlus Exclusive Goodies (OnePlus Never Settle T-shirt)
6. OnePlus 7 Pro back case for free to 50 first customers (who have the OnePlus 7 Pro).
OnePlus is currently present in over 2000 offline stores across India. With the global tech brand leading the premium Indian smartphone market, it is now looking forward to operating 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across top 50 cities by the year 2020.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:39 IST

Stylam, Asia's largest laminate manufacturer

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In October 2019, Asia's leading laminate company- Stylam Industries Limited came up with world's first hot coating process machine from Spain which uses German technology to make a wide range of premium laminate surfaces like Anti Finger Print and Ul

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:57 IST

Milton recognised as "Brand of the Year" at the World Branding...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Milton, a leading manufacturer, and marketer of houseware products in India and across the world wins the prestigious "Brand of the Year" award at the World Branding Awards 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:46 IST

Crisil reaffirms ratings on Thomas Cook India at AA-minus, A1-plus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said on Monday that Crisil has reaffirmed its ratings on the debt programmes and bank facilities totalling Rs 739 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:17 IST

TeamViewer announces final annual release of Connect 2020

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, has released TeamViewer Connect 2020, which is the last, yearly version of its flagship software.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:09 IST

Household financial savings back to pre-demonetisation levels: Emkay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Emkay Global Financial Services said on Monday that India's savings which have been steadily falling since 2018-19, appear to be flattening out.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:55 IST

Here's why Bajaj Finance fixed deposit is the safest investment...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Considering a volatile financial scenario and negative investor sentiment, market-linked investment tools are not the first choice for revenue generation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:53 IST

NIIT University deliberates on "Science & Religion: Is There a...

Neemrana (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 11th annual lecture by Dr Karan Singh, Chairperson NIIT Un

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:29 IST

Sensex jumps by 530 points to close at record high, Nifty at 12,079

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Heavy buying across all sectors helped equity benchmark indices to gain over 1.3 per cent on Monday amid positive global cues with reports of progress in the US-China trade dispute lifting investor sentiment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:19 IST

Fifth Dham - Sanatana Dharma the RSS way - a step closer to reality

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with 1008 Names of Shivas Association, have hitched a ride together on a path-breaking journey for the establishment of the Fifth Dham in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:41 IST

LVMH to buy US iconic jeweller Tiffany for $16.2 billion

Paris [France], Nov 25 (ANI): Louis Vuitton owner LVMH Moet Hennessy said on Monday it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy US jeweller Tiffany for 16.2 billion dollars in the luxury goods maker's biggest acquisition so far.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:47 IST

Sensex jumps by 433 points to hit record high

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained over 1 per cent during the afternoon on Monday with Sensex clocking a record high with a gain of 433 points to touch 40,792.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:30 IST

Paytm raises $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

New Delhi, [India], Nov 25 (ANI): One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of digital payments company Paytm, said on Monday it has raised the latest equity fundraise from a group of investors including existing shareholders like Ant Financial, Softbank Vision Fund and new investors including funds and ac

Read More
iocl