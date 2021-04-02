ONGC's Subhash Kumar assumes additional charge as CMD

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): ONGC's Finance Director Subhash Kumar has assumed additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director following superannuation of Shashi Shanker on March 31.

Kumar is an industry veteran with over 36 years of experience in diverse activities across exploration and production value chain. He joined ONGC in 1985 as a finance and accounts officer, and served in different capacities.



During his tenure with ONGC Videsh, Kumar was associated with key acquisitions and expansion of the company's footprint. He played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many overseas assets.

In 2017, Kumar served a brief stint with Petronet LNG as its Director for Finance.

He is a fellow member at Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He is an alumni of Panjab University in Chandigarh from where he obtained a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in commerce with gold medal. (ANI)

