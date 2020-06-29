Online marketplaces like HospitalsStore empowering frontline COVID warriors

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): With record-cases piling up almost every day, one fact resonates with everyone. The COVID-19 crisis is here to stay. Albeit nations around the world have geared up to combat it; this crisis is a definite test of a nation's healthcare infrastructure.

While we need more such frontline COVID warriors - they need the right medical equipment and supplies like PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) to discharge their services effectively or setup new healthcare facilities. And for that, a streamlined supply chain is a prerequisite.

Right now, the medical devices supply chain is in a completely unorganised structure. Most healthcare providers - including hospitals, clinics, and labs have a hard time procuring the right equipment.

Delays are quite usual, stock are not available all locations, and "high demand" leads to exorbitant prices, while 80 per cent of the market is import driven.

HospitalsStore - a healthcare-only marketplace, has been making waves in the industry recently. More than 85 per cent of the company's revenue is driven by healthcare professionals and institutions; while rest 15 per cent comprises patients and individual orders.

The company's roots were laid when Sonu Kr. Yadav, Founder, HospitalsStore, started his first job as a Service Engineer at a medical equipment company. After a multi-year role across different medical equipment giants, Kumar faced first-hand challenges due to inefficient healthcare supply chain.

What started via offline sales, evolved into the online marketplace that has been profitable since its inception and clocks Rs 2.5 crores revenue per annum.

The company's goal is to establish an ecosystem where customers can find the right medical equipment, healthcare products or services, delivered as per their convenience.

With the crisis still looming, HospitalsStore dedicated a section on its website exclusively to COVID-19 related medical supplies and equipment.

"We've seen healthcare equipment prices surge due to growth in demand. But at HospitalsStore, we make sure that each product is easily accessible and affordable for our customers. With this COVID-19 related medical products section, our healthcare decision-makers and individuals can find the right product in no time," said Kumar

In times like these, when the public health infrastructure is at the back-foot, private organizations must be responsible towards battling this crisis. With more such brands gearing up against COVID-19 in any way possible, the future seems to be a bright one.

