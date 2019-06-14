FundzBazar
Online mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar launches 'Selfiewala KYC' feature for first-time mutual fund investors

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:09 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Online mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar announces the release of its new feature called 'Selfiewala KYC' for first-time mutual fund investors.
The feature is hassle-free and investors can complete their KYC process from the comfort of their home or office using mobile or laptop in just a few minutes.
"The special thing about this feature is that it allows investors to do their IPV (In-Person Verification) themselves by uploading a video and a selfie. This feature will speed up the KYC process and save time," said an official of FundzBazar.
The 5 simple steps investors have to follow to complete their KYC are:
1) Upload and enter Proof of Address, Date of Birth
2) Upload PAN Card
3) Take and upload a clear video of face, speak the name and show Address Proof
4) Take and upload clear Selfie
5) Download Signature Declaration form, sign it and upload it
As this feature is integrated with the FundzBazar account opening process, investors need to sign up and register on FundzBazar to avail this feature. Currently, this feature is available on website and FundzBazar Android Mobile App.
FundzBazar, which has completed 3 years in May, is an online Mutual Fund investment platform launched by Prudent.
"This feature will help our 14000 plus Prudent Partners in making their first-time mutual fund investors investment-ready by completing KYC process effortlessly and without any delay," added the official.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

