Online pre-schooling and apps have come to the aid for toddlers learning journey during Covid-19, say parents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While the pandemic shut down the early childhood education segment for over a year now, it is heartening to note that learning for toddlers did not halt entirely.

Preschools used technology to provide a variety of options such as pre-recorded classes, live online classes, educational apps and home schooling kits so that learning in some form could continue for children last year. Anxious about the impact of a zero-learning year, an increasing number of parents adopted these alternatives to help toddlers learn concepts of language, numbers, colours, etc. within the safety of their homes.

Contrary to some reports on the low impact and efficacy of online learning, EuroKids HomeBuddy App users have had extremely positive experiences of the app assisted learning format they adopted for their toddlers. Over 80 per cent of parents who have used HomeBuddy said that they saw their children achieve clear learning outcomes through the online engagement platform. The EuroKids HomeBuddy app was created to offer a mix of online and offline learning from the safety of one's home with minimal screen time.

The HomeBuddy app is a treasure trove of content and features with weekly learning plans recorded lessons, fun zone consisting of interactive games to reinforce learning, worksheets, audio visuals, DIY activities, Eurofit and Yogakids videos, Mindful+ and Euromusic videos, read along stories, takeaways, live classes, and a parent corner.

Nisha Bhatt, a parent whose toddler studies in Sr KG, spoke about the app, "After attending the orientation programme, we were relieved to a great extent. When we started using the HomeBuddy app, I was amazed on how the app works. The app is flawlessly designed and properly divided in Language and Literacy, Maths, Scientific Thinking. HomeBuddy app ensured that my child's education is not hindered amidst the COVID pandemic."



Parents across the country are happy with the HomeBuddy app as it offers complete guidance for parents on how to engage their children at home, as well as offers convenience with live and recorded classes, child-friendly, fun and engaging videos, through a clear, well-structured and planned practical format. 42 per cent of the parents have stated that their child has been using the HomeBuddy app daily to learn, while 24 per cent have used it 2-3 times a week and 15% have used it occasionally, but do use it to learn.

Another parent Jayendranath spoke about the app, "The activities videos shared are relevant to the topics and are also child friendly. The app has stuff which kids watch with teachers, so it's easier for them to relate and remember things. Live classes are recorded so that if we can't attend the class at that time, we can see it later at a convenient time and not lose out on that topic."

"The COVID-19 pandemic led to the unprecedented shift from traditional to digital learning methodology. We were quick to identify the learning gaps that might arise owing to the pre-schools being shut. As pioneers of Early Childhood Education and following a Child First ideology and to ensure continuous and uninterrupted learning during the pandemic, we came up with the idea of HomeBuddy app. The app is uniquely designed to help parents and toddlers cope up with the learning losses," said K V S Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, EuroKids International.

When asked whether they would recommend the Home Buddy app to friends and families, over 75 per cent of the parents said they were very likely recommend the app to others to ensure uninterrupted learning.

EuroKids International will continue to offer the HomeBuddy app to parents of toddlers across the country during the current academic year.

To know more: www.eurokidsgroup.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

