The report is based on responses from 350 banks and financial services companies worldwide
The report is based on responses from 350 banks and financial services companies worldwide

Only 17 pc of banks have deployed digital at scale: Infosys Finacle report

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:40 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Digital transformation has a long way to go as only 17 per cent of banks globally have succeeded in digitally transforming at scale, according to a new report released on Thursday by Infosys Finacle and non-profit organisation Efma.
Legacy technology and system integration challenges are perceived as the biggest barriers to digital transformation, followed by time and cost required to bring concept to reality, said the report titled 'Innovation in Retail Banking.'
More than 350 banks and financial services companies globally took part in the report authored by Jim Marous, publisher of the Digital Banking Report and co-publisher of The Financial Brand.
It said majority of banks are not confident about how digital transformation has successfully impacted their organisational objectives. Only 39 per cent of banks believe their digital transformation strategy has had high or very high impact in accelerating product and service delivery and 33 per cent say it has helped enhance innovation processes.
Very few financial institutions -- just 14 per cent -- believe they are innovation pioneers. Nearly 51 per cent admit to being mainstream or lagging in innovation, said the report.
While banks expect mobility, advanced analytics and open banking application programming interfaces (APIs) to impact their business the most in the coming year, most are not ready to apply these technologies to create expected business outcomes.
Results from the study suggest that in the next five years, the biggest threat to banking industry will be from large technology companies, fintech startups and challenger banks. More than 75 per cent of banks think that consumer technology giants and fintech firms will lead banking innovation.
At the same time, customer experience is expected to see the maximum evolution over the next three years.
"Banks will need to transform culture, organisation design, operations and technology ecosystem," said Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer and Global Head at Infosys Finacle. "The secret sauce lies in doing all of this successfully and simultaneously."
However, said Efma Chief Executive Officer Vincent Bastid, all players in the industry -- whether it be banks, fintech start-ups, or technology companies -- understand that in the midst of increasing digital transformation in financial services, placing the customer experience at the centre is critical to success.
Infosys Finacle is part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys. Efma was established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies to facilitate networking between decision-makers. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:14 IST

Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi rally after Britain, EU agree on new...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Shares of Tata Motors rallied by over 13 per cent and those of Motherson Sumi Systems gained by 9.3 per cent after Britain and the European Union (EU) agreed on a new Brexit deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:12 IST

Berlin, Auckland and Moscow lead global mobility, study finds

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Berlin and Auckland are the world leaders in urban mobility, according to new analysis from Kantar's Mobility Futures study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:07 IST

From pioneer of mega real estate fests, Square Yards, comes...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to celebrate this Diwali with Square Yards and Housefull 4 - A Mega Real Estate Fest through the 1st and 20th of October 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:47 IST

Saturo launches the most powerful 'Billmade POS for Oracle...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daily billing in the complex retail industry has become far easier now, in this regards Billmade POs software application recently launched by Saturo.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Corvuss American Academy, a boarding school for 'Student...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Corvuss American Academy, the first-of-its-kind boarding school in India, founded on the philosophy that academics and sports can co-exist, will launch in September 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex ends above 39,000 mark, Yes Bank jumps over 15 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended morning gains on Thursday with fresh optimism in auto and banking stocks leading the rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:43 IST

TVS Motor reports Q2 net profit of Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 255 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 211 crore in the same period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:36 IST

Namaste America welcomes US Consul General, Mumbai, David J. Ranz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Atul Nishar, the president of Namaste America, hosted a reception to meet and greet David Ranz, the newly appointed US Consul General in Mumbai. The event was co-chaired by Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman of Wockhardt Group.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:34 IST

This Diwali let technology light up your corporate gifting

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): That time of the year is here! Celebrations abound. Half-yearly appraisals completed, Dussehra just over, it's the time to Disco! Sorry, its Santa Claus time for all Indians. Oye! Yaaron - its Diwali! And time for the employer to shower love & appreciati

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:15 IST

'M3M Foundation believes in giving back to the society' says...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M Foundation, celebrated its Foundation Day - 'We Care' by extending their support in community welfare initiatives including the launch of Stop Food Waste Project, launch of the scholarship program, free health check-up camp for the construction wor

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:08 IST

PVR reports 35 pc jump in Q2 profit at Rs 48 crore

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Multiplex cinema operator PVR Ltd on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.8 crore for the second quarter of current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:49 IST

Borealis, Borouge and NOVA Chemicals are 'building tomorrow...

Vienna [Austria]/Dusseldorf [Germany] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Borealis, Borouge and NOVA Chemicals are dedicated to sustainable business growth through innovation. A long-term commitment to putting the customer first generates cooperation along the entire value chain, which in turn drives both growt

Read More
iocl