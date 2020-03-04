Only student in India, Oakridger Maanav to receive MET Program offer at Berkeley

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Top ivy-league institutions look beyond good grades for admissions to higher education. Oakridger Maanav, Deputy Head Boy, Design Championship Winner, President Rotary Interact Club, ranked #8 in International Student Math League, AI Summer Program at Georgia Tech, Start-up Founder, and now accepted to the University of California, Berkeley for MET (Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology) Program

While there were only 50 students selected from the world for this prestigious program, out of over 5,000 applicants (One per cent acceptance rate), Maanav is the only student from India to get this offer. He will be pursuing a dual degree in Computer Science and Business in the Berkeley Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology (MET) program.

He is a brilliant student from Oakridge International School Gachibowli, studying there since his early years. With innumerable opportunities provided at the school to explore and develop his interests outside the classroom such as art exhibitions, clubs, MUNs, entrepreneurship and innovation programs, etc, he developed his passion for Computer Science and Business.

"Oakridge was always open to my ideas and allowed me to introduce new initiatives in school, like the Alpha hackathon, an inter-school design, and coding competition," said Maanav. His business idea 'SkillSync' won the Schoolpreneur Summit Nationals 2018, India's largest business pitching competition.

On the other hand, since his early years, he has been learning to spread kindness and is intrinsically motivated to make a difference in our world. Maanav has blend both his passion and motivation and has created innovative products including several mobile apps, websites and artificial intelligence projects that positively impact people's lives.

'Beacon Safety' app to alert police and contact when unsafe; 'www.thevolunteerproject.in' that connect student volunteers with NGOs, 'The Girl Code', where he conducted free workshops on computer science and programming for over 120 students in several schools in Hyderabad, were just a few to name.

In addition to his multi-skills, he has won the Student of the Year India 2017 by Global SOTY Foundation and got selected for the LaunchX entrepreneurship program at MIT, 2019. He is the winner of Design Championship 2016, 2017, 2018 in Graphic Design.

Secured world rank eight in International Student League Math Competition, world rank 11 in International Online Olympiad in Linguistics, Times of India SPARK scholarship winner, won the National Art Competition exhibited in State Art Gallery and a Bronze medal in National Infinity Math Competition.

He has also interned at T-Hub, India's largest start-up Incubator. This apart, he has also worked on many artificial intelligence projects including breast cancer diagnosis and stock market prediction; selected for AI Summer Program at Georgia Tech. There is just no stopping to it.

At Oakridge International School Gachibowli, every student is a lot like Maanav - multi-faceted, academically sound and world-ready. The holistic approach to education leads to developing well-rounded individuals, who are highly sought-after by the best universities in the world.

