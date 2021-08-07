OnMobile Global posts Q1 revenue at Rs 135 crore, PAT up 36 pc

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Cloud gaming platform OnMobile Global has clocked 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 36 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 16 crore in the April to June quarter.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 15 crore continued to remain in double digits with a margin of 11.3 per cent.

Continuing efforts on cost rationalisation efforts also helped in retaining double digit EBITDA margin, said the company, while revenue totalled Rs 135 crore in Q1 FY22.

OnMobile offers a wide array of products like videos, tunes, games and contests. Based on current deployments, it has over 100 million active subscribers and an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users across several geographies. (ANI)

