OPJS University's Nishant Dalal won silver medal in Inter-University competition 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): OPJS University is a renowned university of Churu in Rajasthan. The University was started in 2013 and since then it has made its place in some of the prestigious universities across the country.

OPJS University has always supported sportsperson for their games. The university won 3rd place in boxing Inter-University Competition in 2017 and this year student Nishant Dalal won a silver medal in the 50-meter rifle for OPJS University at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

On winning the medal for the university, Nishant Dalal said, "I am very happy that I won a silver medal and I am looking forward to achieving more for my university because it supported me and helped me in my hard times. I am very grateful to be a part of this university."

Congratulating the rare-achiever and hardworking, OPJS Chancellor said, "We are proud of Nishant, who has won a medal at the competitions. In fact, laying more importance on sports, we enable our students to reach high pedestals as per their big dreams. The centers of excellence that we have raised at the campus, offer plenty of opportunities to students. I hope that other students at OPJS will also follow Nishant and bring glory to themselves, parents, nation and alma-mater."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

