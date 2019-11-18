OPPO Announces 'OPPO Learn Pro'; A Digital Learning Platform for its employees

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Building upon its efforts to upskill the employees, OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, has introduced "OPPO Learn Pro", a digital learning platform. Through this learning platform, OPPO aims to provide its employees with a common online community to learn, connect, grow and enhance their productivity.

As a brand that places the utmost importance on delivering unmatched experience, the introduction of OPPO Learn Pro is a step towards enabling employees to evaluate their skills and improve their efficiency. The platform will enable all OPPO employees to exchange knowledge and experience, making learning more convenient and enabling them to incorporate those learnings and skills on the job. The interactive learning platform will offer multiple modules aided by responsive content that can be consumed on any device, computer or smartphone, seamlessly.

The platform offers a comprehensive learning experience coupled with advanced features, 24x7 learning assistance, and evaluation tools. OPPO will provide regular content updates for its products, training, announcements, upcoming events and individual performance on the platform to enhance the learning and growth of its employees.

OPPO has been steadfast in its commitment to providing meaningful experiences to consumers and OPPO Learn Pro is another step from the brand towards elevating the consumer experience. OPPO ensures that it provides a holistic experience at all of its touchpoints including its after-sales service. OPPO has been ranked number one in the quick service delivery by Counterpoint Research, with 51 percent issues being resolved within an hour, which is a testament to the brand's commitment to the Indian consumer.

