OptraSCAN unveils OS-Ultra 320, first-ever high-speed scanner at economical pricing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OptraSCAN®, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, has announced the launch of OS-Ultra 320, the world's first-ever affordable high-speed digital pathology scanner.

The OS-Ultra 320 scans tissues/cells of size 15x15 mm area at 40x magnification in less than 60 seconds and features no-touch continuous loading operation. The OS-Ultra 320 is designed to reduce workflow errors and scale-up pathology laboratory operations.

"We are disrupting digital transformation of Pathology and Cytology through affordability," said Abhi Gholap, founder of OptraSCAN. "With our 15-slide scanner getting tremendous traction for small laboratories, we are happy to launch our high performance 320 slide scanning device at an economical pricing as a complete solution to scan-store-analyze-share the cases," he further said.

"OS-Ultra 320 represents a significant development in reducing technician time while maintaining perfect image quality for the healthcare professionals. It will provide better performance and improved capabilities," said Dr Clive Taylor, Chief Medical Officer of OptraSCAN.

OS-Ultra technical specifications:

Continuous Slide Loading: Intuitive interface with fully automated walk-away acquisition

Light Source: LED

Focusing Technique: Real-Time Auto Focus

File Format: JPEG2000, TIFF ability to convert file formats



Slide Formats: Standard 25x75mm (1"x3") slides, 50x75mm (2"x3") slides

Slide Tolerances: Length: +- 1mm, Width: +- 1mm, Thickness +- 0.2mm

Resolution: 0.25 m /pixel

Workflow Software application

TELEPath application

Image Analysis Suite for Breast, Prostate, Brain, Renal and Lung (IHC and H&E)

OS-Ultra is also available for purchase via partners Nikon USA, FujiFilm and other distributors - https://www.optrascan.com/contact-us

For scheduling demo, please get in touch at ultra@optrascan.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

