ORF's 3-day conference kickstarts in New Delhi with digital future as talking point

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): A three-day conference organised by ORF here in the national capital to discuss technology, security and society commenced on Wednesday.

Over the next three days, over 28-panel discussions including 150 speakers and Q&A sessions from 37 countries will be held during the conference called CyFy 2022.

Fighting cybercrimes can be complex, often involving multiple jurisdictions, and international cooperation is therefore essential for ensuring and promoting safe, secure cyberspace.

"We have total three days session in which we discussed under theme of 'Conform or cancel', over the course of nearly 50 sessions, to examine the narratives and currents marking our relationship as individuals, communities, states and enterprise with new emerging technologies," organiser ORF said.



During the conference, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, United Arab Emirates will join virtually and union ministers from India and several parliamentarians will participate.

"Cybercrime today is a major threat not only to the private sector and individuals but also to the government and the country as a whole. State-sponsored attacks are expected to increase as we move into 2022, with attacks on the critical infrastructure of particular concern."

ORF said recent years had seen massive growth in the incidence of cyber-attacks and data breaches, costing businesses and governments around the world millions of dollars.

India alone witnessed an 11.8 per cent increase in cases of cybercrime in 2020.

"Similarly, in the EU too, cyber-attacks have continued to intensify both in terms of vectors and numbers, and also in terms of their impact," it added. (ANI)

