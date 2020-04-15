Organisations are using Advantage Club app to keep their employees safe from COVID-19

New Delhi [India] April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Organisations around the world are facing a unique challenge, which is to ensure safety and wellbeing of the employees, both physical and psychological.

Over 250 leading companies such as Concentrix, EY, Maruti and Mphasis are using the Advantage Club app to minimize the risk of exposure of employees to the virus and also manage the operations at the same time.

With the Advantage Club app, employers can make sure that their employees are safe, quarantining the right way even while working from home, and not stressing upon the havoc caused by COVID-19.

The app helps employees during such tough times with multiple useful features. Advantage Club has 10,000 plus brands associated with it including home delivery partners for food, medicines and essentials, and employees can avail discounts on them while they stay safe at home.

Through their quarantine score check feature, employees can find out how well quarantined they are and get educated on the various ways of keeping them safe and healthy.

They also have a coronavirus risk scanner built under the guidance of critical diseases experts, through which employees who are worried about their flu-like symptoms can analyze and identify their risk level for the deadly coronavirus.

The nearby test center finder on the app helps employees find the closest labs which provide coronavirus testing. With the whole country working from home, the platform has also created interesting quarantine digital engagement modules so that organizations can keep motivation and productivity high even when everyone is away from each other.

Organizations are also using the platform for appreciating their employees working from home with special Work From Home badges, and rewarding employees still required to work outside with Hero badges.

"Businesses have had to go through a tectonic shift in operations, and they had to figure a way overnight to ensure safety of their employees and look after their wellbeing. As HR partners to some of the most eminent organizations, we have reinvented our offerings to offer critical support to sustain these extraordinary times," said Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-founder of Advantage Club.

Founded in 2015, Advantage Club runs a corporate discount platform, and an end-to-end reward and recognition solution. When corporates enrol with Advantage Club, they get access to exclusive offers from 10,000 plus brands including Samsung, Faasos, Bajaj Markets, Myntra, Apollo Pharmacy, among others.

Founded by UCLA, Microsoft, and Amazon alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, the core idea behind the company is to help organizations in elevating employee satisfaction and reduce attrition by executing effective benefits and rewards.

With 250 plus corporate clients including giants like Concentrix, EY, Maruti and Mphasis, Advantage Club is leading the USD 2 billion market in India.

