Orient celebrates Women's Day, launches a new line of kitchen appliances

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has announced the launch of its new line of kitchen appliances, starting with Miracle Diva Mixer Grinder which has been designed keeping in view the needs of nuclear and dual-income working families.

With cutting-edge features and the looks to match them, Orient Electric Miracle Diva Mixer Grinder is capable of mixing and grinding the toughest ingredients with ease and perfection so that one can enjoy the authentic taste, textures, and flavours of Indian food. The company is launching this new line on the occasion of International Women's Day, exclusively on Amazon.

"COVID period has witnessed a dramatic change in lifestyles, we found more and more menfolk joining hands with their better halves partnering in cooking and attending to house chores. We further dwelled into these trends whereby they want more convenience, hands-free and faster processing, stylish and sturdy products which can save them time and help them to multitask. We sensed the need for these gender-neutral and user-centric features and felt it apt to gift this launch honouring the women in our lives on International Women's Day. Our new Miracle Diva mixer grinder is our gift to the new age women of today as it brings a lot of convenience to their everyday life by easing food preparation while also enabling their partners to help them in the process. Featuring a powerful 750W motor, Miracle Diva is a true multitasker and can mix, blend, and grind different types of ingredients in a matter of seconds. With distinct finish, superior performance and ease of use, this mixer grinder is sure to create interest amongst the men and women alike," said Salil Kappoor, Business Head, Home Appliances, Orient Electric Limited.



Orient Electric Miracle Diva mixer grinder packs a punch when it comes to features and specifications. It boasts a powerful 750W motor and nickel coated stainless steel blades ensuring an effortless mixing and grinding experience every time. Be it sambhar masala, garam masala, turmeric or chutneys, this mixer grinder can handle all kinds of grinding tasks with utmost ease. It can do heavy and continuous grinding for up to 35 minutes while ensuring lesser noise and no overheating issues, thanks to its advanced heat dissipation feature.

It comes complete with a grinding jar, a chutney jar, a blending jar, two additional storage containers and a spatula. Other salient features include lockable lids for handsfree operation, 3-speed control, Flow breakers in jars to avoid lump formation, and shock-proof ABS body. Orient Electric Miracle mixer grinder is not only high on performance but also enjoys an alluring design with metallic pink finish to complement any contemporary kitchen.

Priced at Rs 5490, Orient Electric Miracle Diva mixer grinder is completely 'Made in India' and comes with 5 years warranty on motor and 2 years warranty on the product.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

