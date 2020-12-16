Orient Electric eyes smaller towns and rural areas for growth in fans business

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its fans range with new variants in line with the robust demand coming in from Tier-3 & 4 markets and rural parts of the country.

The company has introduced two new fans namely Summer Breeze Pro and Rapid Air and has further plans to refresh an existing fan named Twister as well as augment the range in base, economy and decorative segments in the coming months. The launch is part of the company's plans to cash in on the positive rural sentiments to increase its fans market share in the next 12 months.

"We are seeing an uptick in demand from smaller cities and villages for our fans on the back of reverse migration, favourable monsoon and the government's fiscal stimulus measures. With increased buying power, India's rural consumers are becoming more aspirational, looking for branded and high-quality products. In order to take advantage of the rapidly growing opportunity in rural India and to achieve sustainable competitive advantage, we are working aggressively to ramp up our distribution network and make our fans available at most retail counters in Tier-3, Tier-4 and rural markets. We will continue to introduce new fans featuring advanced technologies and alluring designs catering to the rising aspirations of emerging rural Indian consumer," said Atul Jain, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric Limited.

The new models Summer Breeze Pro and Rapid Air are high-speed, value for money fans which come with strong and durable motor, superior paint finish and stylish designs. These fans are available in different sweep sizes and colour options to suit different spaces and preferences.



Orient Electric has a well-organised distribution network reaching 1,25,000 retail outlets and a strong service network covering more than 450 cities. It currently holds close to 20 per cent market share in the organised fans sector and manufactures 10 million units per annum at its Faridabad and Kolkata plants.

Orient Electric Limited is part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group and a 'Fortune India 500' company with strong manufacturing capabilities and presence in over 40 countries. It is a trusted brand for consumer electrical products in India, offering a diverse portfolio of fans, lighting, home appliances and switchgears.

The CK Birla Group is a growing USD 2.4 billion conglomerate that has a history of enduring relationships with renowned global companies. With over 25,000 employees, 41 manufacturing facilities, 21 service delivery locations, numerous patents and awards and a customer base that includes some of the world's best-known companies, the Group's businesses are present across five continents.

