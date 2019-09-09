ORRA launches ASTRA diamond necklaces, priced at Rs 99,999 only

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ORRA introduces the ASTRA diamond necklace collection at Rs 99,999/- only - an attractive price point affordable to every woman aspiring to own a diamond necklace.

What's more, for the first time in India, ORRA makes it even easier to take home these gorgeous diamond necklaces for just Rs 9,999/- with the balance payable in nine EMI's at 0 per cent interest under ORRA's Buy Now Pay Later scheme. The ASTRA range and ORRA's Buy Now Pay Later facility are available across all ORRA stores and online on its official website.

The necklaces have magnificent diamonds placed in rose gold, making them a mix of elegance and contemporary design. Plus with ORRA's attractive Buy Now Pay Later facility, diamond necklaces need not be an occasion driven purchase, they are now available for everyone for even without an occasion.

The collection is perfect for the stylish shopper who wants to make sure their look is trendy and edgy. It is an affordable high-style dream comes true.

Every Indian woman aspires to own her own diamond jewellery, enjoy the limelight and shine through whatever she does. ORRA's ASTRA range of exceptional and affordable diamond necklaces will create a desire among a lot of new audiences, including people who have never bought diamonds necklaces previously.

ORRA has the latest designs with diamonds crafted for maximum brilliance, each piece has been carefully designed keeping in mind the evolving tastes of the contemporary consumer.

Visit any of the ORRA stores in over 34 locations across India or log onto the official website of the company today!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

