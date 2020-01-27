OSRAM Brings Technology and Innovation to the Fore

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to bringing revolutionary technologies and state-of-the-art innovations to life, OSRAM, a leading global brand in the lighting industry, has accelerated its embrace of breakthrough technologies to launch a series of innovative products.

The brand is all set to clinch the major chunk of the market with an extensive product portfolio aimed at offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the consumers. Just after it recently launched an exclusive range of P-VIP projection lamps, OSRAM is all set to disrupt the market with another new product, low-pressure OSRAM UV Lamps branded as "OSRAM PURITEC HNS".

High-quality is the topmost attribute of OSRAM products as they are backed by innovative R&D and advanced quality checks. In line with this commitment, "OSRAM PURITEC HNS" is designed with trusted German technology.

Not only this, but these low-pressure OSRAM UV lamps are highly promising eco-friendly alternatives to chemical purification processes as they do not leave any foul smell or any by-products.

Ozone-free "OSRAM PURITEC HNS" lamps are transparent for the radiation that kills micro-organisms but do not let ozone generating radiation through. Even these lamps are lead-free and no additional chemicals are needed for purification, thus they have created a distinct edge in the overtly cluttered market flooded with many poor quality UV lamps available at a low price.

"OSRAM has brought top-of-the-line low-pressure UV Lamps to make a difference in the market and empower the customers with the much-required awareness about using only genuine UV lamps. Slowly and gradually, end-users are also becoming conscious about the importance of using genuine UV lamps for desired effectiveness to get germ-free water and air," said Avinder Singh, CEO - OSRAM Lighting Pvt. Ltd. India.

He also said, "OSRAM is already supplying UV lamps to most of the top RO water purifier brands in India and it also enjoys significant market share in the organized segment of the replacement market."

OSRAM PURITEC HNS has already caught the fancy of the customers due to its varied applications areas for air purification in hospitals, doctors' practices, storage rooms, food processing, rooms with frequent public access apart from its application areas for water purification in private households, water purifiers (ROs), water dispensers, community waterworks, swimming pools, fish farms, food processing factories, sewage systems, etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

