Sekar, Indian surfer from Chennai while surfing during the Covelong Surfing National Championship 2019.
Sekar, Indian surfer from Chennai while surfing during the Covelong Surfing National Championship 2019.

Over 20k people attend Covelong Point festival 2019

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:02 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For aficionados of Surfing, Music, and Yoga, it could have hardly got any better.
The Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival was held this year, August 23 to 25th at Kovalam, a sleepy fishing hamlet on the picturesque Chennai coast.
The 7th edition of the event brought together national and international surfers for a three-day competition, alongside Yoga modules conducted by renowned Yoga instructors from across the world.
But the icing on the cake was a fascinating line-up of eclectic music, featuring artists from across India and the globe.
"The Festival was conceptualized to promote the sport of surfing and stand up paddle in India, spread the message of importance of good health and wellness, provide a platform for India's artists to showcase their works, promote cultural tourism and facilitate social change for the better," said Arun Vasu, promoter of Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival.
"India with its thousands of kilometres of shoreline and beaches is a natural haven for pursuing surfing as a sport. It is only a matter of time before we see surfing champions emerge from this country. The fact that surfing has emerged as one of the disciplines for the next Olympics augurs well for this sport and will soon gain larger acceptance across the world," said Jonty Rhodes, the world-famous South African former cricketer and Festival's Brand Ambassador.
This biggest and only one of its kind Festival of Surf, Music, and Yoga, featured a full-fledged carnival area with over 50 stalls showcasing unique products and specially-curated food stalls and trucks.
Over 20,000 visitors reveled at the event over the course of the weekend.
Surfing Competition, 2019
Surfing, as a sport, has gained prominence globally with its recent entry into the Olympics. The National Surfing Challenge took place, where 200 of the best surfers in the country competed and identified some surfing experts for India to participate in surfing at future Olympic events.
Also, this year the event featured the RAST (REnextop Asian Surfing Tour). Top surfers from all over Asia took part in this year's challenge.
Results
REnextop Asian Surfing Tour (RAST) - Men's Short Board - Final Results
1. Mega Artana (Indonesia)
2. Shanny Widianto (Indonesia)
3. Ismail Miglal (Maldives)
REnextop Asian Surfing Tour (RAST) - Women's Short Board - Final Results
1. Dhea Natasya (Indonesia)
2. Annissa Tita Hynn (Thailand)
3. Suhasini Damian (India)
REnextop Asian Surfing Tour (RAST) - Women's Long Board - Final Results
1. Dhea Natasya (Indonesia)
2. Annissa Tita Hynn (Thailand)
3. Ishita Malaviya (India)
REnextop Asian Surfing Tour (RAST) - Men's Long Board - Final Results
1. Arip Nuridayat (Indonesia)
2. Marven Abat (Philippines)
3. Deni Fridaus (Indonesia)
4. Dean Permana (Indonesia)
Nationals - Masters 29 and Above - Final Results, Held on 23.08.19
1. Manikandan D (Appu) (Ocean Delight Surf School, Kovalam, Tamil Nadu)
2. Santosh Moorthy (Mahabalipuram)
3. Sekar Pachai ((Covelong Point, Kovalam, Tamil Nadu)
Nationals Women - Final Results
1. Vilasini Covelong Point, Kovalam, Tamil Nadu)
2. Jane Von
3. Sinchana d Gowda (Mangalore surf club)
Music Festival
Carmen Rizzo, a two-time Grammy Nominee performed at the Festival. This world-famous producer, mixer, programmer, DJ and recording artist based in Los Angeles, California, has worked with artists such as Seal, Coldplay, Paul Oakenfold, and Alanis Morissette, among others.
The main stage music show featured 3 international bands/artists - Blind Suns (France), Nadav Dagon (Israel) and Yogev Haruvi (Israel), and five prominent Indian Bands - Lagori, Mosko, Lady Kash, The Sylvester Trio and Non-Violinist Project all of whom enthralled the crowd and had them asking for more.
The second smaller stage featured up-and-coming artists from AR Rahman's KM Conservatory and other local talents.
Yoga
The festival this year featured 4 different Yoga Shalas, with 8 different sessions in each of the Shalas making it one of the biggest Yoga events in the country. The highlight of this year's Yoga workshops was that the sessions were carefully curated to offer a wide variety that has never been done at any one event.
Sponsors
The TT Group was the Title Sponsor for this 7th edition of the Festival. The TT Group also showcased their trademark surf cafe at Kovalam, Surf Turf, as well as the newly-opened Mahabalipuram Cafe.
The Festival also has onboard Cult Fit, Radiance Realty, Vidiem, Go Pro, Red Bull, Oakley, CUB Bank, NIPPO, Chola, Chettinad Academy, Workafella and Martin Charitable Trust.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Recent Increase in Trade Focus: Australia-India Trade and Investment Expo

Mumbai/Bengaluru [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to build on the recent increase in bilateral trade and economic growth, between Australia and India - Sydney, is set to host the 4th edition of the TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo, slated for 27th to 29th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Schneider Electric launches a new digital ecosystem: Schneider...

New Delhi [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation in energy management and automation, recently announced the launch of Schneider Electric Exchange, the world's first cross-industry open ecosystem dedicated to solving real-world sustainability and

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Q1 FY20 GDP growth pegged at 6 pc: FICCI Economic Outlook Survey

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): FICCI's latest Economic Outlook Survey released on Monday puts the quarterly median forecast at 6 per cent for GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:07 IST

Irshad Kamil with IPS officer Quaiser Khalid recited their poems...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Organised by Quaiser Khalid, an IPS officer, Pasbaan-e-Adab marked its 11th edition of Izhaar, the International Festival of Poetry at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:08 IST

Mitsubishi Corp to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan has signed an agreement to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy, a digital healthcare platform with a mission to provide consistent access to affordable healthcare in a convenient manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Merck Foundation in partnership with First Lady of Malawi...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. Prof Gertrude Mutharika together with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Information launched an inspiring children story

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:18 IST

WPP co-founded new cross-industry global program to drive...

New Delhi [India] August 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): WPP and Kantar announced the launch of their latest global cross-industry initiative -Institute for Real Growth (IRG) in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex climbs 793 points amid relief measures, likely US-China...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses on Monday and traded with strong gains in the afternoon trade as investors awaited more government measures to perk up the domestic economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:06 IST

US-China trade talk hopes lift Sensex 700 points, Nifty above 11,000 mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses on Monday and traded with strong gains in the afternoon trade following China's stand that it opposes a trade escalation with the United States and is ready to enter a dialogue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:11 IST

BHEL wins Rs 2,500 cr-worth orders for emission control systems

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said on Monday it has secured two more orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for emission control equipment for thermal power plants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

U-Dictionary reaches strategic partnership agreement with Oxford...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a famous global English Learning application, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Oxford University Press, the largest university press in the world, in an effort to offer Indian Users Free Globally Authoritative Dictiona

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

Mumbai Airport to change terminals for domestic and international flights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.

Read More
iocl