Over 280 units in SEZs operational to manufacture pharmaceuticals, hospital devices

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): More than 280 units engaged in manufacturing essential items like pharmaceuticals and hospital devices at special economic zones are operational amid countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the government said on Tuesday.

Besides, more than 1,900 IT and IT-enable service units have been facilitated to enable their employees to work from home.

"All development commissioners are closely coordinating with the units for their smooth functioning while ensuring that all necessary precautions of workplace safety including social distancing are scrupulously adhered," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The development commissioners have extended deadlines for various compliances so that developers, co-developers and units do not face any hardships.

Special economic zones contribute nearly 18 per cent to India's total exports. During the current financial year 2019-20, exports from these units crossed 110 billion dollars.(ANI)

