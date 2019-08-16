Over 30,000 ONGC employees pledge to enhance nation's energy security

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Over 30,000 employees of the country's largest oil and gas producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), have vowed to dedicate themselves to the nation's energy security through their diligence.

The pledge was administered to employees by ONGC Directors Vivekanand (finance) and GS Chaturvedi (exploration) on ONGC's 64th foundation day at its registered office in New Delhi on August 14.

"The ONGC officers vowed to dedicate themselves to the nation's energy security, through their diligence. The ONGC pledge was administered to a large gathering of employees," the organisation said in a statement.

ONGC celebrates its foundation day every year to renew its pledge for national energy security. The ONGC flag is hoisted at all the work centres, including the 40 overseas projects in 21 countries.

During the corporate function in Dehradun, Chief Managing Director Shashi Shanker hoisted the ONGC flag in the forecourt of the Subir Raha Oil Museum at Tel Bhavan.

CMD and the directors planted trees at Tel Bhavan sending out the message -- "To save our environment one has to save and grow trees."

Various other work centres of ONGC across the country, including the one in Mumbai, took the pledge to dedicate themselves for national energy security.

Mehsana -- the largest onshore asset of ONGC, Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Assam, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajahmundry and Tripura to name a few also celebrated the foundation day with great enthusiasm. (ANI)

