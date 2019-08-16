Visual from ONGC's 64th Foundation Day celebrations. (Photo/ANI)
Visual from ONGC's 64th Foundation Day celebrations. (Photo/ANI)

Over 30,000 ONGC employees pledge to enhance nation's energy security

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Over 30,000 employees of the country's largest oil and gas producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), have vowed to dedicate themselves to the nation's energy security through their diligence.
The pledge was administered to employees by ONGC Directors Vivekanand (finance) and GS Chaturvedi (exploration) on ONGC's 64th foundation day at its registered office in New Delhi on August 14.
"The ONGC officers vowed to dedicate themselves to the nation's energy security, through their diligence. The ONGC pledge was administered to a large gathering of employees," the organisation said in a statement.
ONGC celebrates its foundation day every year to renew its pledge for national energy security. The ONGC flag is hoisted at all the work centres, including the 40 overseas projects in 21 countries.
During the corporate function in Dehradun, Chief Managing Director Shashi Shanker hoisted the ONGC flag in the forecourt of the Subir Raha Oil Museum at Tel Bhavan.
CMD and the directors planted trees at Tel Bhavan sending out the message -- "To save our environment one has to save and grow trees."
Various other work centres of ONGC across the country, including the one in Mumbai, took the pledge to dedicate themselves for national energy security.
Mehsana -- the largest onshore asset of ONGC, Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Assam, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajahmundry and Tripura to name a few also celebrated the foundation day with great enthusiasm. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:55 IST

India's steel demand to rise in H2 with uptick in automobile and...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The steel demand in India is expected to accelerate after the completion of monsoon season as construction activities will see a pickup in pace," Care Ratings said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:46 IST

M3M hosts star-studded evening

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a mega celebrity-studded 'Rendezvous with the Stars' on 9th August 2019 at their 7-star golf-themed project - M3M Golf Estate on the Golf Course Road (Extn.), Sector 65, Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:55 IST

NBFI funding squeeze to hit property developers hardest: Fitch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Liquidity risk is increasing for Indian real estate developers as non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) including housing finance companies are shying away from lending to the sector, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:15 IST

Recovering Sudanese markets helps Kilitch Drugs improve...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd., a Mumbai based company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs and formulations has reported a net profit at Rs 0.90 crores and net sales at Rs 11.98 crores, which is a decent perf

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:13 IST

INDOWUD - India's first environment-friendly alternative to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The city-based Milam Sales Enterprises Private Limited, a leading trader of carpentry materials, and INDOWUD Polymers Private Limited, an innovative panel products manufacturer, have launched INDOWUD, a Natural Fibre Composite (NFC) board in Chenn

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:02 IST

General Electric a bigger fraud than Enron, alleges report

New York [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): A whistleblower has accused General Electric (GE) of using accounting tricks to mask the extent of its financial problems and called it a bigger fraud than Enron.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:41 IST

Protect your expensive footwear with shoes Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you are someone who likes to invest in shoes, your shoe collection is sure to cost you a pretty penny. A pair of shoes that features superior design, as is often found in sport's shoes, can be quite expensive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:31 IST

CanAm's industry-leading EB-5 track record once again audited by PKF

New Delhi [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CanAm Enterprises is pleased to announce that its stellar track record of achieving positive results for EB-5 investors has been audited by the global accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP (PKF) which certified the company facilitated an aggrega

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:01 IST

Deepak Fertilisers reports substantial fall in Q1 revenue, profit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPC) has reported that its consolidated revenue during the April to June quarter almost halved to Rs 1,122 crore from Rs 2,226 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:07 IST

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore through QIP route

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Friday it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route which opened on August 8 and closed on August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:47 IST

Moody's downgrades Indiabulls Housing Finance ratings with...

Singapore, Aug 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance's long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Friday led by a drop in IT and metal stocks.

Read More
iocl