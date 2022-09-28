Over 400 delegates attend Odisha investors' meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): Over 400 delegates, representing various industries from across India, participated in Odisha investors' meet held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Welcoming a galaxy of potential investors at Bengaluru investors' meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave a clarion call to the captains of industry saying, "Come, invest in Odisha and be our partner in ushering in a new industrial age in Odisha."

Emphasising the commitment of the State, he said Odisha is committed to provide an ecosystem for job linked industrial growth. If any state is providing X incentive for promotion of business opportunities, we will provide X plus. Our Government walks the talk, he added.

The CM sought the participation of industry captains in the Make in Odisha Conclave to be held in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th December 2022.

Expressing pleasure over the meet, he thanked the industrialists by saying, "Thanks to your innovative and inspiring work, India has emerged as a major force in the world of technology and manufacturing."

He further added, "I have come to invite you all to Odisha and be part of our transformative journey. Odisha is now progressing fast in every sector. On the strength of our abundant natural resources, skilled human resources and stable governance, Odisha is emerging as a leading destination for industries and investment."



He said that most of the top Indian IT companies have established their centres in Bhubaneswar. The government is also providing continuous support to the Startup ecosystem in the city, he added according to a statement.

Highlighting state's record on grounding of investment proposals, he said that Odisha is ranked among the top States of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the "Achiever" status in the recently released "Ease of Doing Business" ratings.

He said that the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 is a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe. It is a platform for industry captains and thought-leaders to talk about the future outlook of various industrial sectors, he added.

Addressing the industry leaders, Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister - Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, said, "We are today becoming a destination of choice for investors across the country. I would like to welcome all the Industry Captains, associations and their members present here to come and explore Odisha as your next investment destination."

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, made a presentation about the industrial ecosystem in Odisha and about the Make in Odisha Conclave'-22 to the audience.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met several senior industrialists across sectors to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the Make in Odisha Conclave' 2022.

During the discussions, the chief minister highlighted the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his Government and asked the Industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for their businesses. (ANI)

