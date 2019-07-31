Drivers In Hyderabad excited about partnering with Tora Cabs
Over 7500 cab drivers in Hyderabad partner with Tora Cabs in 30 Days

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:18 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tora Cabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd (TTSPL) has seen a surge in drivers joining them with over 7500 already on-board, since it announced its plans to foray into the market on June 27, 2019 with its 'Zero Commission' 'Zero Surge' cab hailing app.
The company is currently on-boarding drivers and plans to launch its ride app for the passengers in August 2019.
Tora Cabs is about technology that will benefit a large number of people and it is a socially conscious business, therefore the promise of 'No Commission' for the drivers and 'No Surge' for the Customers. Tora Cabs, a joint venture with a Korean strategic partner has been started to bring about sustainability and convenience in public transport.
"Innovation and fair play are the cornerstones of Tora Cabs. Today we have over 7500 driver partners who are ready to embark on this journey with Tora Cabs which stands for convenience for drivers and passengers. The drivers are excited about our 'zero commission' business model and we will launch in August with at least 10,000 driver partners on-board", said Kavita Bhaskaran Ravi, Director-Marketing and Public Policy, Tora Cabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd.
"The drivers who have signed up with us are our partners and we are confident that we have the technology to fuel their entrepreneurship spirit. We believe in capacity building and sustainable growth which will have a positive impact on the society at large", she added.
She pointed out, this will ensure that the passengers will always have cab availability and the 'wait time' is considerably reduced and this model will bring about a paradigm shift in the app based cab hailing sector.
Tora Cabs, a technology platform for cab hiring is all set to revolutionise the app-based ride hailing industry in the country. A unique cab hailing technology where drivers using the app need not pay any commission from the fare they collect; they would just need to pay a minimal daily subscription charge. Innovation and fair play are the cornerstones of Tora Cabs.
Tora Cabs is focussed on a sustainable model based on taking zero commission from the drivers. Drivers will only be charged pay per use fees starting with a nominal Rs. 199 per day, 199 x 6 for 7 days, and 199 x 25 for a month. This gives the driver the option of paying for only the days he uses. The 'No commission' model will ensure higher earnings for the drivers.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

