Over 800 people dance in Delhi to raise their voice against animal suffering

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): It was a day of joy, dancing and hope. On a sunny afternoon in Delhi, more than 800 people gathered at Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden on Sunday to dance together and spread the message of kindness towards animals.

animal welfare charity">International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection along with Those In Need and Kind Beings organised Dance for Kindness 2019 to promote animal welfare and end animal cruelty.

The event was held on the occasion of World Kindness Day.

"This is an incredible initiative. World Animal Protection is proud to have been associated with the Dance for Kindness initiative. To see so many youngsters gather together for the cause of ending animal suffering is so inspiring. World Animal Protection wants to end animal suffering and ensure a better quality of life for animals. We urge people to be mindful of animal cruelty and take the pledge never to contribute in any cruel practices," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection India.

The event comprised of several performances, a flash mob, a freeze mob and a human chain to showcase the unity of the participants towards the cause.

Dance for Kindness is a global event. Last year it took place in over 120 cities, spread across 50 countries with over 20,000 participants performing.

This was the fifth time the event was held in Delhi.

"The entire event is a tremendous success. So many people came forward in support of ending animal suffering. I also want to thank the volunteers, the organisation, our partners and the participants who came to support us during the event. Our volunteers are doing amazing work in moving the world to protect animals," Sharma added.

World Animal Protection showcased its global campaign during the event. The campaign urges people to join the movement to end animal cruelty.

