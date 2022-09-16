"Over-cooked and unpalatable food": Chidambaram on Sitharaman's "half-baked" 1991 reforms remarks

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Former finance minister and senior Congress member P. Chidambaram on Friday reacted to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on India's 1991 economic reforms.

The finance minister Sitharaman during a BJP party function in Mumbai on Thursday reportedly said that the 1991 reforms, taken up by Manmohan Singh when he was the finance minister during the Narsimaha Rao-led government at the Centre, were "half-baked".



On Friday morning, taking to Twitter, Chidambaram while backing Manmohan Singh for his reforms said at least he did not serve "over-cooked and unpalatable food."

"The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were "half-baked" Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like Demonetisation, multiple-rates GST and savage taxes on petrol and diesel," the former finance minister tweeted.

In another post attached to the initial tweet, he wrote: "We thank the FM for revealing that she took bakery and cooking courses in University." (ANI)

