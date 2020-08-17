Oxcee Ltd. - started by Meet Kotadia, offers one-stop solution to all the needs of students studying abroad.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 17 (ANI/Primex News Network): Ocxee Ltd was started by a young entrepreneur Meet Kotadia in the end of 2018.

Initially, Ocxee was just a Post Landing Service provider for International students. Ocxee helps students with services to find Accommodation, Pick up and Drop services, Insurance, Foreign Exchange, Visa Assistance, Education Loan and many more. This makes Ocxee, a one stop solution for the students studying abroad.

Ocxee Ltd was initially set up with the aim of providing accommodation assistance to international students and in short span had one million beds across the Globe. With time, Meet realized the need to provide ancillary services, such as SIM cards, insurance, opening a bank account, creating portfolio for jobs, helping the students with Internship, furniture rentals and hence all these services were added to Ocxee Ltd.

Ocxee aims to give the keys of house/room to the student in their home country, before they leave for abroad, which is a sigh of relief to the parents and students as well. This will convince the parents that their children will have a proper roof over their heads in the foreign land. Ocxee Ltd, at present is the largest number of inventories provider for student accommodation in the UK and aims to be the World No. 1.

Since its inception in October 2018, Ocxee Ltd has more than 3,00,000 verified accommodations worldwide to meet student requirements within the Budget, has covered - 130 countries across the Globe in Pick up and Drop Services, has Banking Network in 55 plus countries which comes to 8000 plus Bank tie ups across the Globe and is providing Accommodation services in 165 countries to International Students which is 1.5 million beds across the Globe.

The concept of Oxcee came up in the mind of Meet Kotadia, when he himself faced problems as a student in London. He could not find an accommodation for himself, and when he could find it, that used to be too expensive for him, and he kept on shifting every year for three years of his college life.

With this personal experience, Meet came to know about the problem which existed worldwide and decided to fix it with Ocxee, for all the International students, especially for the fellow Indian students. Meet began getting in touch with different agents, tried to convince them to let him act as a middle man and do the talking on their behalf with the students.

He got success convincing a few agents initially and while pursuing his Master's in Real Estate, Meet came up with Ocxee Ltd., to assist students who land in the foreign country. Slowly while doing all this, he found that student accommodation market is unorganized worldwide. His family too is in the Real Estate business, and from all that experience, he decided to make this market organized like Hotel & Travel Industry, by taking help of strong technological platforms.

His first choice was UK, as UK's student accommodation market was a little organized as compared to other countries. With his long term goal of building his own affordable and sustainable student accommodation, Kotadia registered OCXEE Ltd. in London, UK. Soon the concept gained popularity and within a short span of time and Ocxee became the largest number of inventories provider for student accommodation in the UK.

"Soon, a total of 150 services will be provided by Ocxee Ltd. which will include Guarantor Services, Tiffin services, Laundry services, Storage Service and many more. We are on our way to have representatives across the Globe, majorly in Canada, UK, USA, various European countries, Australia, New Zealand and the Asian countries. We also have plans to provide our Study Abroad partners with Education Portals for making online studies possible. The platform is developed in such a way that the students will be able to easily adapt to the technology for studies and it will be helpful for them to adapt the technology once they actually step in the University abroad," said Meet Kotadia on the future plans of Ocxee.

