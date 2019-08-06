OYO elevates Gaurav Ajmera to COO, India and South Asia

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India's largest, world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, living and workspaces, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Ajmera, as the Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, effective May 1, 2019.

This appointment is in line with the company's efforts to invest in world-class leadership and move a step closer to its goal of becoming the world's largest and most preferred chain.

Gaurav is one of the early OYOpreneurs and during his four-year stint as the Head of North Region, he has been a key driver to the company's growth and expansion across the country. With over 10 years of experience, Gaurav will play a key role in growing OYO's business in South Asia and realize OYO's expansion plans while remaining true to the core promise of offering standardized, good quality hospitality experiences at affordable prices.

He will be reporting to Aditya Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes. Gaurav will serve as a key partner to Aditya and will mainly be responsible for: building and driving world-class capability in revenue management, driving offline sales and overall delivery of excellent customer experience for the core franchise business.

Before OYO, Gaurav had a successful stint with Schlumberger, working across various countries in the Middle East, gaining valuable experience in project management and operations.

"My four year journey at OYO has been very exciting. I strongly feel that OYO values and trusts each and every one of us OYOpreneurs. OYO has always motivated me to seek excellence in all my endeavours and that has truly defined my journey here. In my new role, I look forward to enabling OYO to continue and excel in its mission of creating quality living spaces across India and South Asia. I am super excited to be working closely with Aditya to make this vision a reality", said Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes.

Gaurav holds a B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. A fitness enthusiast, Gaurav loves spending quality time with friends and family.

"In a short span of six years, OYO Hotels and Homes have expanded its footprints to over 800 cities in 80 countries. We have a robust, resilient and diversified group of leaders who personify distributed leadership. As we continue to grow from strength to strength and tap new opportunities, we need leaders who are passionate to create an impact and bring with them an entrepreneurial mindset", said Aditya Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes.

"I am delighted to announce Gaurav Ajmera as the COO of OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia. Gaurav has been with OYO since its initial days and understands the brand ground-up. His incredible insights and experience along with his customer-first and innovation-driven approach make him an excellent choice for this role. His appointment further strengthens OYO's South Asia leadership that is dedicated and focused towards building the most loved and preferred hospitality brand", he concluded.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)