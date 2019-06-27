OYO hotels enter strategic partnership with China's Meituan

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, the world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, has today announced a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, which is China's leading e-commerce platform for services.

In the first phase of the partnership, OYO Jiudian (Hotels), which is the largest single hotel brand in China and the second-largest hotel group in the country, will list 8,000 of its standardized accommodations on Meituan Hotels platform. This will further assist OYO Hotels in driving consumer traffic, data operations, and brand promotion.

OYO Jiudian is committed to create quality living spaces using its full-scale fulfilment-led model, which allows it to achieve benchmark scale and efficiency that starts with supply acquisition, renovation, hospitality and operations, technology and omni-channel distribution across online and offline channels. Meituan Hotels, as a comprehensive accommodation service platform, offers consumers with a wide range of hotel accommodation options ranging from high-end to mass market to family-run and small boutique hotels. It is driven by the mission - 'We help people eat better, live better'.

This partnership combines OYO Jiudian's capacities in innovative transformation, business development, management and operations with Meituan's supplementary advantages in platform, open ecosystem, user base, traffic, and technological innovation. This will enable easy access to OYO's standardized, trustworthy and affordable accommodations across the Middle Kingdom to all of Meituan's wide user base.

"OYO Jiudian is fulfilling aspirations of millions of travellers by transforming the hospitality landscape and ensuring that great hospitality experiences are not only for the rich, but for everyone. We are proactively delivering on China's focus on reforming the supply sector and are always open to partner with like-minded and customer-focused organizations that are contributing to the development of the travel and hospitality industry. Our partnership with Meituan is a reflection of our commitment to providing quality living spaces to consumers and creating higher value for small-and medium-sized standalone hotel owners across China", said Sam Shih, COO - OYO China.

"We have held strong the principles of opening up and achieving mutual wins. We wish to work with various kinds of partners to harness technological innovation and provide well-rounded services that satisfy our customers, thus creating better living experiences to consumers and generating higher values and generating better revenue for hotel partners", said Guo Qing, Vice President - Meituan Group, General Manager of Meituan Hotel, Meituan Ticketing and Meituan Vacation.

OYO Jiudian is deeply committed towards ensuring that over 400 million middle-income population in the country has access to high-quality and affordable accommodation. Every day, over 3,00,000 heads are on OYO Jiudian pillows in China as it offers a great experience at a low cost.

In a brief period of 1.6 years, it has strategically expanded its presence across tier two, three, four, five and six cities with a focus on hotels that are 80 rooms or less as that's the whitespace not many hotel chains have addressed. Today, OYO Jiudian is present across 337 cities in China, including Hangzhou, Xian, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Kunming, among others with 5,00,000 rooms as a part of its chain in the country.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

