OYO Logo
OYO Logo

OYO hotels enter strategic partnership with China's Meituan

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:56 IST

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, the world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, has today announced a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, which is China's leading e-commerce platform for services.
In the first phase of the partnership, OYO Jiudian (Hotels), which is the largest single hotel brand in China and the second-largest hotel group in the country, will list 8,000 of its standardized accommodations on Meituan Hotels platform. This will further assist OYO Hotels in driving consumer traffic, data operations, and brand promotion.
OYO Jiudian is committed to create quality living spaces using its full-scale fulfilment-led model, which allows it to achieve benchmark scale and efficiency that starts with supply acquisition, renovation, hospitality and operations, technology and omni-channel distribution across online and offline channels. Meituan Hotels, as a comprehensive accommodation service platform, offers consumers with a wide range of hotel accommodation options ranging from high-end to mass market to family-run and small boutique hotels. It is driven by the mission - 'We help people eat better, live better'.
This partnership combines OYO Jiudian's capacities in innovative transformation, business development, management and operations with Meituan's supplementary advantages in platform, open ecosystem, user base, traffic, and technological innovation. This will enable easy access to OYO's standardized, trustworthy and affordable accommodations across the Middle Kingdom to all of Meituan's wide user base.
"OYO Jiudian is fulfilling aspirations of millions of travellers by transforming the hospitality landscape and ensuring that great hospitality experiences are not only for the rich, but for everyone. We are proactively delivering on China's focus on reforming the supply sector and are always open to partner with like-minded and customer-focused organizations that are contributing to the development of the travel and hospitality industry. Our partnership with Meituan is a reflection of our commitment to providing quality living spaces to consumers and creating higher value for small-and medium-sized standalone hotel owners across China", said Sam Shih, COO - OYO China.
"We have held strong the principles of opening up and achieving mutual wins. We wish to work with various kinds of partners to harness technological innovation and provide well-rounded services that satisfy our customers, thus creating better living experiences to consumers and generating higher values and generating better revenue for hotel partners", said Guo Qing, Vice President - Meituan Group, General Manager of Meituan Hotel, Meituan Ticketing and Meituan Vacation.
OYO Jiudian is deeply committed towards ensuring that over 400 million middle-income population in the country has access to high-quality and affordable accommodation. Every day, over 3,00,000 heads are on OYO Jiudian pillows in China as it offers a great experience at a low cost.
In a brief period of 1.6 years, it has strategically expanded its presence across tier two, three, four, five and six cities with a focus on hotels that are 80 rooms or less as that's the whitespace not many hotel chains have addressed. Today, OYO Jiudian is present across 337 cities in China, including Hangzhou, Xian, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Kunming, among others with 5,00,000 rooms as a part of its chain in the country.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:08 IST

Govt forms working group for revision of WPI

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A working group has been constituted for the revision of current series of Wholesale Price Index (base 2011-12) under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:53 IST

Rostec to present BT-3F, Amphibious Armoured Personnel Carrier...

Moscow [Russia]: June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rostec State Corporation will make the first presentation of BT-3F, an amphibious armoured personnel carrier with a remotely-operated weapon station (WS), at the International Military Technical Forum Army-2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:46 IST

This SME Day get access to convenient funding from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SMEs are crucial for the country's economic growth given the fact that small and medium enterprises contribute to over 45 per cent of India's total manufacturing output and 40 per cent to total exports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:32 IST

Huaiyuan Yang to be Vice President of UCWeb Global Business

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reiterating its commitment to India market, Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, in a significant move, has appointed Huaiyuan Yang as Vice President of UCWeb Global Business.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:15 IST

Centre forms panel to resolve differences between solar and wind...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): As India moves towards greater adoption of renewable power in the energy mix, a dispute resolution committee has been formed to consider unforeseen disputes between public and private players.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:14 IST

Shagun Gupta introduces Nouveau Contour 'Future of Permanent...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the pioneers in the Indian Beauty Industry and Celebrity Beauty Influencer Shagun Gupta and Indian fashionista, introduced Nouveau Contour with the country launch of its wide range of products in India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:42 IST

Sunteck to invest Rs 5,000 crore in commercial and retail...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Premium real estate developer Sunteck Realty is gearing to create a large portfolio with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in commercial and retail properties over the next four years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:41 IST

Pen N Camera International to launch its OTT Platform - DON Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pen N Camera International - a leading film distrution and production company having distributed more than 200 Bollywood films is set to launch its OTT platform - DON Cinema on 5th of July 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:20 IST

Nifty settles below 11,850 mark, IT stocks slip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Late hour trading in stocks wiped out early gains on Thursday and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower as US President Donald Trump demanded India withdraws retaliatory tariffs imposed earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:22 IST

IATA calls for coordinated efforts for safe return of 737 MAX to service

Montreal [Canada], June 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged state aviation safety regulators to continue to align on technical validation requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry into service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:24 IST

'The Incredible You' - A mega coaching event by Arfeen Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peak performance coach Arfeen Khan recently organised a 3 day long mega coaching event called 'The Incredible You' in Mumbai. The event, which is said to be Asia's biggest coach training conference in the self-help industry, was held at Mumbai's Sah

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:12 IST

Goyal reviews draft National Logistics Policy, calls for...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked four key ministries to leverage existing infrastructure and work in coordination with each other to reduce logistics cost from 14 per cent of GDP to 9 per cent by 2022.

Read More
iocl