Oyo managing 5 lakh rooms in China, becomes largest hotel brand

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Tuesday it has expanded its presence to more than 337 cities in China with five lakh rooms and emerged as the largest single hotel brand.

In a year-and-a-half, Oyo has surpassed the scale of traditional and established hotel chain brands in the country such as Home Inn, Hanting and others.

The world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces has allocated nearly 100 million dollars (out of the 600 million dollars committed earlier) to invest in China towards quality and system improvements and customer service.

The company said in a statement that it has hired over 10,000 people and created jobs for over two lakh Chinese hospitality enthusiasts. It has also announced the appointment of Zhu Lei, a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience, as its Chief Revenue Officer.

"As we move into the next phase of growth at Oyo Jiudian, our focus will continue to be on hiring and retaining top talent while at the same time optimising operational efficiency across all departments," said Sam Shih, Chief Operating Officer of Oyo China.

Oyo can be found in more than 800 cities in over 80 countries, including the United States, China, Europe, Britain, India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines and Japan. (ANI)

