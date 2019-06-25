Oyo Premium HuaJia Hotel in Wanning
Oyo Premium HuaJia Hotel in Wanning

Oyo managing 5 lakh rooms in China, becomes largest hotel brand

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:20 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Tuesday it has expanded its presence to more than 337 cities in China with five lakh rooms and emerged as the largest single hotel brand.
In a year-and-a-half, Oyo has surpassed the scale of traditional and established hotel chain brands in the country such as Home Inn, Hanting and others.
The world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces has allocated nearly 100 million dollars (out of the 600 million dollars committed earlier) to invest in China towards quality and system improvements and customer service.
The company said in a statement that it has hired over 10,000 people and created jobs for over two lakh Chinese hospitality enthusiasts. It has also announced the appointment of Zhu Lei, a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience, as its Chief Revenue Officer.
"As we move into the next phase of growth at Oyo Jiudian, our focus will continue to be on hiring and retaining top talent while at the same time optimising operational efficiency across all departments," said Sam Shih, Chief Operating Officer of Oyo China.
Oyo can be found in more than 800 cities in over 80 countries, including the United States, China, Europe, Britain, India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines and Japan. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:01 IST

Coin Walking -the most amazing rewards app debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Korean entertainment and gaming conglomerate Barunson Entertainment and Arts Corporation (KOSDAQ 035620) today announced the launch of their world class Walking Rewards APP 'Coin Walking'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:39 IST

Surendra Ahuja appointed Managing Director of Boeing Defence India

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Boeing on Tuesday announced the appointment of Surendra Ahuja as Managing Director of Boeing Defence India (BDI) based in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:51 IST

Moderate growth in air passenger markets, but weak air cargo demand

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 25 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for May released on Tuesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed moderate growth in international air passenger markets with sustained regional economic expansion supporting business and leisure travel markets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:46 IST

Police uncovers corporate racket, Indiabulls informs stock exchanges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday informed stock exchanges that investigations by the Gurugram Police against a person have blown the lid off a massive organised racket.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:40 IST

Piramal plans to sell all 20 pc stake in Shriram Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Piramal Enterprises is looking to sell its entire 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital, the financial services arm of the Shriram group.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:18 IST

Stocks drift lower in absence of fresh triggers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices drifted lower on Tuesday with reports of a delay in the arrival of monsoon and weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:45 IST

RBI introduces 'Complaint Management System'

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched "Complaint Management System (CMS)", a software application to facilitate RBI's grievance redressal processes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:42 IST

Win Big in this Cricket World Cup with Bajaj Finserv's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:12 IST

Infosys announces strategic partnership with Toyota Material...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:00 IST

Emami Group promoters divest 10 pc stake for Rs 1,230 crore in Emami Ltd

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): Home grown FMCG firm Emami said on Monday its promoters have sold 10 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,230 crore to reduce their debt.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:36 IST

All India ITR Increases its ITR Filings by 150 percent in...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India ITR is a leading tax consultancy renowned as India's most trusted tax filing website and app.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:26 IST

Halonix launches Unique Motion Sensor Bulb 'Radar'

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Halonix has unveiled one-of-a-kind motion sensor bullb 'Radar' under its sub brand Halonix Prime.

Read More
iocl