OYO's Collection O Hotels reaches milestone 175 buildings in 3 months

New Delhi [India] July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, South Asia's largest and the world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of fully-operated, franchised and leased hotels, homes, announced that within a span of 3 months, Collection O, OYO's mid-scale business hotel, has reached a milestone 175 hotels in India.

With 300 plus corporate brands on board, Collection O caters to the new age corporate travellers looking for quality and affordable accommodations while meeting their professional and personal requirements.

From its total customer base, Collection O, a favourite amongst corporates and SMEs like Nestle India, Future Group, Apollo Hospitals, BYJU'S, continues to see 92 per cent traction coming from repeat and word-of-mouth guests.

Collection O offers bigger and spacious rooms with premium furnishing and linen, on-request laundry, unlimited breakfast, 24X7 in-room dining, high-speed WiFi, workstations in every room and OYO-trained customer service.

With approximately 85 per cent occupancy on an average, Collection O has witnessed almost a 30 per cent increase in corporate bookings in the past quarter (Apr - June 2019). In line with the company's aim to grow its corporate customer base in 2019, OYO plans to expand Collection O from 37 cities to 50 cities by FY ended 2019-20.

"As a customer first company, we are focused on offering quality and affordable accommodations across categories including corporate travellers. Collection O offers a unique combination of business and leisure hospitality experience. The 175 Collection O Hotels milestone is both a big achievement and a driver for us to keep evolving and become the most preferred accommodation option for corporate travellers in India", said Ankit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Collection O Hotels and Operated Business, OYO Hotels and Homes.

"Choosing OYO for our business stays has not only helped us save time but has also ensured hassle-free trip management. They also make sure we get all our invoices on time. All we need to do is click a button - yes it's that simple ", said Rupesh Pazario, CEO Taxation, Future Group.

"OYO is helping us with all our accommodation requirements with zero issues- fast and easy booking process, good service, one point of contact for all issues. Cheers to OYO," said L Balasubrahmanyam, Administration, Apollo Hospitals.

The 175 Collection O assets are spread across 37 cities in India namely Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Goa, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Majorda, Manesar, Mumbai, Mussoorie, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Ooty, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Siliguri, Vadodara, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

With this milestone, OYO Hotels (Rooms), OYO Townhouse, Collection O and Capital O hotels establish themselves as leaders in the economy hotel chains, upper mid-market hotel chains, and low mid-market hotel chains respectively.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

