OYO Hotels & Homes
OYO Hotels & Homes

OYO's Loyalty program reaches 1.5 million subscribers; drives 25 percent of bookings

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:34 IST

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO hotels & homes, South Asia's largest, China's 2nd largest, and the world's 6th largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes & living spaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India's largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 1.5 million subscribers, contributing to approximately 25 per cent of OYO bookings.
OYO Wizard is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers and comes with unique benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cash back, discount coupons and upgrades.
The repeat rate among OYO Wizard members is twice, compared to regular users. For Wizard hotels in particular, 70 per cent transactions by Wizard members are made on Wizard hotels, resulting in higher income as compared to non-Wizard ones. Thus, making the paid program extremely beneficial to both guests and hotels. Interestingly, in terms of lifetime spend on OYO platform Wizard users are spending approximately 80 per cent more compared to non-Wizard members.
"Customer experience is a priority for us and with OYO Wizard, we have created one of the most comprehensive loyalty rewards program in the industry. With this paid program, we give our loyal customers the power of choice. We find it extremely rewarding to recognize loyal guests and strengthen relationships by providing highly-rated and curated hotels at the best price. With OYO Wizard, we strive to reach 3-4X of our customer base by the end of this year", said Aditya Ghosh, CEO of OYO, India & South Asia.
At present, OYO Wizard is available across 3 tiers - Wizard Blue (INR 99 for 6 months membership), Wizard Silver (INR 199 for 1 year membership) and Wizard Gold (INR 399 for 2 years membership). Core benefits include -
* Additional 5 per cent discount on all Wizard member hotels (over and above existing discounts)
* An additional 10 per cent on Wizard Base hotel selected by the user
* Instant OYO Money rewards worth INR 500, INR 1200 and INR 3000 for Blue, Silver and Gold respectively
There are benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40 per cent discount vouchers (1 for Silver and 2 for Gold) and OYO Money cash back on every check-in (INR 75 for Silver, INR 200 for Gold).
Presently, there is an ongoing rewards campaign where Wizard members can earn a free membership upgrade to OYO Wizard Silver by checking-in to an OYO. Additionally, they can earn INR 200 extra in OYO money on every check-in as part of this campaign in June 2019.
Over 6,000 hotels under OYO's 9000 hotels portfolio in India have already partnered with this program. Every fourth room in India is booked by a Wizard member on OYO today. Moreover, OYO Wizard members are saving approximately 4X of the subscription fees within the first 6 months of membership purchase, making it a compelling value proposition for guests. The repeat rate for Wizard members is approximately 2X compared to Non-wizard OYO users along with improved NPS score.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:41 IST

Nippon Paint India and HMSI come together for aftermarket paint services

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint, Asia's No 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has inked a partnership with the world's largest 2 wheeler manufacturer's Indian subsidiary Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) to be their authorized after-market paints and ancillary p

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:40 IST

Music Inc 2.0 set to return this World Music Day

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The second edition of Loudest.in and exchange4media's music business conference - Music Inc will be held on June 21-22, 2019, at the JW Marriott, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:06 IST

ILSS gets funding from ATE Chandra Foundation

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS), a Gurgaon-based non-profit has received an undisclosed amount as funding from ATE Chandra Foundation (ATECF), the philanthropic foundation of Archana and Amit Chandra. The grant will be used towards building organisation

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:41 IST

Reliance Group cleared Rs 35,000 cr debt in 14 last months: Anil Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday said that the Group has cleared debt amounting to a staggering Rs 35,000 crore in the last 14 months.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:50 IST

Rostec to create high-tech products for the railway industry

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rostec State Corporation, Russian Railways and VEB.RF (Vnesheconombank) have signed a roadmap for import substitution of digital products used in the railway industry. The signing ceremony took place during the St Petersburg International Economic Fo

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:50 IST

Medica Hospital brings a smile to an elderly man: TAVR - A...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] June 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A 76-year old patient Bikash Dutta (name changed on request), from North East Region, Digboi, Assam, with past history of heavy smoking, was admitted with shortness of breath on exertion and chest pain in a city-based Medica Super-special

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:30 IST

USFDA finds zero 483 observations and grants NAI to Centaur...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mumbai based Centaur Pharmaceuticals' finished dosage facility in Pune was audited by the USFDA in May 2019 and the audit was concluded with NIL 483 observations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:15 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquires 'Jaypore'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading fashion company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited begins a new chapter in its growth story with 100 per cent acquisition of 'Jaypore'; an Indian online and offline retailer, that offers curated collections of handmade, handwov

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:14 IST

techARC launches digital programme '10 years of smart phone for All'

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): techARC, a technology start-up analytics, research and consulting services firm, has announced the launch of an exclusive mega digital programme '10 years of Smartphone for all', a series of webinars and activities to highlight important events of the last 10

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:06 IST

Decorpot - a home interior design giant in the making

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Purchasing a dream home is never easy. Interior designing, is yet another example where most of the times people have to trust the samples, without knowing the output.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:40 IST

Wholesale online marketplace Beldara expands to Europe, USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The contemporary business world is shaping itself digitally in various aspects and today, the e-commerce industry is making all the noise. The freedom to purchase anything just by clicking a button on your mobile is changing the way people think of

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:15 IST

Merck Foundation together with First Lady of Burundi release...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First lady of Burundi and her foundation, Buntu Foundation, released an empowering song, a theme song for Merck more than a Mother campaign as a courtesy to

Read More
iocl