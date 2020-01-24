Ozone Group delivers 3.6 million sq ft of residential and commercial space across India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With 30 million sq ft under development, Ozone Group, Bengaluru's leading real estate company delivered 2.6 million sq ft of residential and 1 million sq ft of commercial space across India over the previous year alone.

For the period, Ozone Group successfully completed the construction of around 1700 residential units within its projects spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The project list includes the likes of its flagship residential township cum mixed-used developments like Ozone Urbana in Bengaluru and The Metrozone & Greens in Chennai.

In the commercial segment, the group has handed over its signature A-grade development Ozone Techno Park located at OMR, Chennai and has successfully leased out its 1 million sq ft of office space to marquee clients like COGNIZANT and HCL.

"Despite the myriad challenges that the real estate sector has been facing in recent times, we at Ozone have focused on channelizing all our resources towards completing the projects at hand. With a clear focus on construction and handovers, we were able to manage to deliver approximately five homes per day", said Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO of Ozone Group.

"Going forward this year, we intend to not only enhance our focus on deliveries but also now open up a couple of new projects and launches in various markets, where we deliberately maintained a low profile last year", he added.

Ozone Group has already delivered around 13 million sq ft since its inception and nearly 30 million sq ft is under various stages of construction across key markets like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The company operates across three broad segments - residential, commercial and retail and plans to grow its commercial portfolio from the current 5 per cent to about 15 per cent of the total development in 2020.

"2020 will mark a more active play for us in the commercial segment and we have few big projects lined up in key locations", said Srinivasan while signing off.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

