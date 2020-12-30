P Rajendran felicitated with IIT Delhi Alumni award for Outstanding Contribution to National Development - for Corporate Excellence,

New Delhi [India] December 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced that P Rajendran, Joint Managing Director & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd. has been felicitated with the prestigious IIT Delhi Alumni Award for Outstanding Contribution to National Development - Corporate Excellence.

The award was presented during an exclusive three-day online Conclave - IIT Delhi Alumni Fest 2020 themed 'Exploring the New Normal' from December 26-28, 2020, and part of IIT Delhi's Diamond Jubilee celebration.

These awards were instituted by the IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA) in 1999 to honour IIT Delhi alumni for their contribution towards national development, and are conferred each year to enhance the awareness of the work done by IIT Delhi Alumni in their professions, impacting national development.

"We value the outstanding achievements by IIT Delhi Alumni in their respective fields and are immensely proud of the contributions made by them. I congratulate all the awardees on their achievement," said Ravindra Kumar, President, IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA), during the occasion.

"It is a once in a lifetime moment for me to receive this prestigious award. I thank the entire IITD Alumni for conferring this honour on me for Corporate Excellence," said P Rajendran on receiving the award.

"It was indeed a transformational point in my life when I moved into the start-up NIIT Limited and co-created the company with the founders. I am blessed to be a part of the NIIT journey, a company where the key mantra remains 'NIIT is people'. My gratitude to every member of NIIT from yesterday and today, which have helped NIIT impact the lives of over 35 million learners worldwide," added Rajendran.



For Rajendran, 'the root of and the route to corporate excellence lay in the hands, minds and spirit of the people at NIIT'. With the stated belief that 'NIIT is People', he led innovative people initiatives for over three decades, bringing out the best in NIITians and helping them realise their vast inherent potential to grow continuously - in the profession, in the family and in their impact on the community.

These led to great teamwork, high emotional and social quotients in NIITians, making them a unique breed of high performing professionals. When they move out of the company, they won the title of 'Forever-NIITian' proudly.

NIIT received many acknowledgments - Innovative HR Practices, Top 25 'Best Places to Work for', Star Employer, fourth rank in India's Best Companies to work for and more.

An IIT Delhi Alumnus of the 1974 BTech EE, Rajendran is a member of the core team that developed and brought NIIT to its present position of global standing, since its inception in 1981.

Rajendran also serves on the Board of Management of the not-for-profit NIIT University and is actively engaged with the not-for-profit NIIT Foundation, which addresses the skilling and employability needs of youth from the underprivileged segments of the society.

It may be recalled that members of the founding team of NIIT, Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman & MD and Co-founder, are among the past recipients of the prestigious IIT Delhi Distinguished Alumni award and Arvind Thakur, Former Vice Chairman & MD at NIIT Technologies Ltd, has been felicitated as the distinguished Alumnus of NITIE Mumbai and is a silver medallist from IIT Kharagpur.

