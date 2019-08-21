Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com
Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com

Paisabazaar.com strengthens product suite with free Tax-filing platform

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:25 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's largest online marketplace for financial products, announced today that it has received nearly 50,000 registrations in August on its new income tax-filing platform, which is currently in beta phase.
According to income tax department website, only 2.66 crore people filed their taxes by July 31, 2019, whereas the total number of tax filers last financial year was over 6.6 crore. To encourage tax filing before the August 31 deadline, Paisabazaar.com launched an incentive campaign for tax filers, with winners, picked basis a lucky draw, to be rewarded with 5 smart TVs, 50 Amazon firesticks and 100 Bluetooth headsets.
Through partnerships with 129 financial services players including banks, NBFCs, digital lenders and mutual fund houses, Paisabazaar.com offers more than 300 financial products on its platform to meet all consumer borrowing and investment needs. Paisabazaar.com launched the beta version of its tax filing platform for its customers in June, to add another facet in its suite of financial products.
"Paisabazaar.com's mission is to create a comprehensive platform that meets every personal finance need of our consumer. As a market leader and one of India's most trusted financial services consumer brands, we want to build on the trust of our consumers by providing them with a world-class platform to file their ITR for free", said Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.
Currently, salaried customers only need Form 16 to file their taxes and the platform will automatically read the data and fill their returns. Paisabazaar.com says for the next few months, it will continue to focus on making the tax-filing platform simple and easy to use.
"Customers hereon can file their income tax returns on our new tax-filing platform conveniently, in a matter of a couple of minutes and for absolutely free. Over the last few years, we have seen a clear customer preference for DIY digital platforms, and with traffic on Paisbazaar growing at 300 per cent p.a., we aim to build the best-in-class tax-filing platform for our growing customer base", said Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer, Paisabazaar.com.
Paisabazaar.com, currently, receives over 25 million visits from more than 1250 cities across India in a month.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:27 IST

The sequel to Square Yards' Mega Real Estate Fest, 'Azadi Tour'...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to 'Azadi Tour' - a Mega Real Estate Fest through the 23rd, 24th and 25th of August, that's aimed at bringing the latest blockbuster launches of RERA registered projects by top In

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:11 IST

Ind-Ra revises BHEL's long-term issuer outlook from stable to negative

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday affirmed engineering major BHEL's long-term issuer rating at IND AA plus but downgraded the outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Medha's Employability Skills program now to be delivered across...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to improve the employability skills and employment outcomes of the students of government ITIs in Haryana, Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, Government of Haryana has recently signed an MoU with Medha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Planning on purchasing a pre-owned car-avail personal loan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Increase in disposable income, evolving lifestyle preferences backed by great finance options, organized work ethos of branded car aggregators and great after sale experiences has inclined the buyer's trend towards used cars over brand new

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:02 IST

Yuvraj Singh tells you how to be a new age Baazigar

New Delhi [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, India's fastest growing fantasy gaming platform unveils its latest ad campaign 'Ab Khel kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar kehte hai' with brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh who has helmed three advertisements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:55 IST

Bajaj Finserv Lifecare Finance offers more than 200 treatments...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Perspective towards health and wellness in India has witnessed a paradigm shift in the last 5 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:51 IST

Chennais Amirta bags 65 medals across national, international...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), has recently bagged an impressive 39 medals at the great Indian Culinary Challenge held in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:47 IST

SRJNA Group announces rebrand to Tinkerly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): SRJNA (now Tinker.ly) introduced its new name, new faces, and a new address.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:31 IST

China slowdown to hit banks in Asian developed markets most: Fitch

Singapore, Aug 21 (ANI): Banks in Asia's trade-dependent developed markets will face the most pressure on their credit profiles in the event of a sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:29 IST

P&G Hygiene and Health Care sales up 20 pc for fiscal ending June 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) said on Wednesday its sales moved up 20 per cent to Rs 2,947 crore in the fiscal ending June 30 in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:18 IST

Sensex falls by 268 points amid weak investor sentiment, PSU...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Equities failed to gather momentum on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid dwindling foreign portfolio investments and weak corporate earnings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:17 IST

Brain Checker ties up with 50 plus IIT coaching classes for...

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Technology is changing everything and at an unbelievably fast pace.

Read More
iocl