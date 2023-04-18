P&G Health collaborates with the Indian Medical Association, launches VitaM.I.N.D.S conclave

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/GPRC): P&G Health in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest represented organization of doctors of modern system of medicine in India, announced the launch of its educational program titled 'VitaM.I.N.D.S (Medical Information on Nutritional Deficiencies and Solutions) Conclave'. Launched by Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, National President, IMA, in the gracious presence of Dr Anilkumar J Nayak Hon. Secretary General IMA, Dr Asokan National President Elect IMA, Dr Jayesh Lele Vice President IMA, Dr Kshitij Bali Hon. Finance Secretary, the program was unveiled at the Statue of Unity in Vadodara, Gujarat and was attended by 450+ president and secretaries of different chapters of IMA across the country.

VitaM.I.N.D.S. has been conceptualized to institutionalize an independent platform that promotes the significance of vitamins and strengthens the advocacy of VMS supplements amongst Health Care Professionals (HCPs). This program will also focus on collaboration with Health Care Organisations (HCOs) for publications, certifications, awareness, and education.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, "We are honored to collaborate with the Indian Medical Association for the 'VitaM.I.N.D.S. conclave'. We are committed to boost the awareness around nutritional deficiencies and the treatments associated with it. With IMA, we aim to educate the HCP community on the benefits of VMS and hope that this initiative will go on to curate an ecosystem of customers and patients who enjoy an improved quality of life."



The program will shed light on varied topics in some of the key health areas such as diabetes and co-morbid conditions, hypertension, paediatric nutrition - growth and development, infectious diseases and maternal health. Besides this, as a part of this association, P&G Health and IMA will also host summits and conferences wherein all the attendee delegates will receive the IMA accreditation point as per the IMA policy and guidelines for each topic.

Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, National President, IMA added, "In the light of evolving lifestyle practices, it is vital to create long-lasting conversations around the importance of vitamins and its benefits. Dr AnilKumar Nayak, HSG mentioned that, we at the Indian Medical Association, are delighted to partner with P&G Health to design the 'VitaM.I.N.D.S conclave' program.

Dr Jayesh Lele, Vice President, and Co-Ordinator for this Educational Project informed that we shall host this program at 25 IMA centers across India and aim to reach over 1500 HCPs thus, leading conversations around vitamins and its benefits among the larger audience."

Over the years, P&G Health has been consistently engaging with patients, consumers and HCPs to help educate and raise awareness on VMS. As one of the most trusted healthcare brands in India, P&G Health will continue to contribute towards developing scientific learning and knowledge exchange forums for medical practitioners, including diagnostic workshops, continuing medical education, case-based discussions and global discussion forums.

