PAMS' Growth+ program helps budding professionals to unlock their true potential

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI/PNN): Professional Academy of Management Studies (PAMS), one of the leading management institutes in India operating under Prime Sapphire Education (PSE), has unveiled the Growth+ program to nurture and polish the talent of budding professionals and make them industry-ready.

The Growth+ program is an exceptional opportunity for students who aspire to garner an edge over their competitors. It is a unique platform for graduates to hone their foundational management expertise.

The program pledges to enhance students' career paths and delivers a strategic blend of knowledge and practical upskilling.

''PAMS is also eyeing to provide 100 per cent placement assistance while training the students to present themselves on the corporate frontier. The program involves conducting mock interviews, imparting vital and significant courses of management studies as well as grooming sessions including various aspects of the business world, email writing, business ethics, corporate behaviour, employee rights and much more,'' said Pritesh Jain, founder, PAMS.



''This will enable the students to stay informed of the new challenges and trends. It also brings into the limelight the up-skilled characteristic of a student that serves as a helping hand while transforming the individual into a productive workforce,'' added Jain.

The Growth+ program is segregated into four categories-:

Basic

(Certification: Executive Certificate in Business Management)

The Growth+ basic program aims to deliver a strategic knowledge of the general management studies that will assist beginners to earn and progress in life. The duration of this course is six months, and the fee for the same is INR 15,500.

Prime



(Certification: Advanced Certificate in Business Management)

The Growth+ Prime course delivers an overview understanding of the general business management and specialization studies that help the student to make a mark in their respective fields. The duration of this course is nine months, and it incurs a fee of INR 35,500.

Pro

(Certification: Executive Program in Business Management)

The Growth+ Pro program guarantees to provide superior services with a comprehensive understanding of General business management, advanced business management studies, and various specializations that would make an individual proud of his accomplishments. The fee for the course is INR 50,500, and its duration is 15 months.

Premium

(Certification: Post Graduate Program in Business Management)

The Growth+ premium is a customised program that creates courses according to the student's preferences and requirements. The fee of the same depends on the student's requirements while its duration can range anywhere between six months to one year.

For more information please visit:-http://www.pamsedu.com

Prime Sapphire Education is a premier educational consultancy and was incepted more than a decade ago. The consultancy operates to bridge the gap between students and universities. The consultancy has carved a distinctive niche in mentoring students to pick the right course and embark on a successful carrier journey.

For more information please visit:-http://www.primesapphireeducation.com

