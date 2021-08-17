Panacea Infosec India and Healmed Solutions USA form Joint Venture 'Panacea Healmed'

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading Cyber Security consulting firm, Panacea Infosec Private Limited along with Panacea Bioedge Private Limited partner with Healmed Solutions LLC, a leading Mental Health Care technology company from USA to launch India's first Artificial Intelligence based digital, touch-free, voice-enabled Mental Health Care technology platform 'Panacea Healmed'.

Panacea Healmed's Mental Health Care assessments introduced for Health Care Institutions, Corporates, Educational Institutions and Social Enterprises in India through its proprietary technology platform, provides individuals with direct access to clinical assessments that support risk and diagnosis, provide an immediate connection to care that allows individuals to self-manage and create responsive coping mechanisms through the delivery of personalized therapeutic support.

There is huge demand for Mental Health Care services in India. WHO estimates that the burden of mental health problems in India is 2443 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100 000 population and the age-adjusted suicide rate per 100 000 population is 21.1. The economic loss due to mental health conditions, between 2012-2030, is estimated at USD 1.03 trillion.

A large segment of the population is struggling with mental or behavioural health issues associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including anxiety, depression, increased substance use, and suicidal thoughts. Panacea Healmed's Mental Health Care platform provides support around various mental health issues, personalized care pathways and valuable preventive insights for Health Care Institutions, Corporate and Social Organisations. This in turn provides better access to care, improved holistic treatment options to better manage mental health and wellness of the affected populace.

Megha Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Panacea Healmed has been on a mission to transform Mental Health Care delivery and make it accessible to the common man. She brings this innovative platform through a collaboration between Panacea Infosec, a leading Information Security Consulting firm in India and Healmed Solutions LLC, a US-based Mental Health Care Innovation company.



The platform is currently utilized by Employers, Therapists and Educational Institutions and offers a continuity of care program that effectively blends the supported intervention with technology, artificial intelligence, and human touch. This is accomplished through a suite of proprietary digital tools that are designed by Clinicians and grounded in Artificial Intelligence that is proven to positively impact outcomes.

Megha Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Panacea Healmed stated, "We are pleased to announce the Joint Initiative of Panacea Infosec and Healmed Solutions LLC, to transform Mental Health Care delivery in India. Both the organisations have excellent track records in their respective domains and have created successful collaborations. We look forward to working together to unlock the huge potential in Mental Health Care services."

Dr Nidhi Goel, Co-founder of Panacea Healmed and Founder & MD of Healmed Solutions LLC commented, "We have an aggressive multi-pronged Indian expansion plan for Mental Health Care services. We recognize the significant opportunity and need for mental health support in India and can support Health Care Organisations, Corporates, Educational Institutions and NGOs to better manage the mental health needs of the people. With Panacea Infosec's local presence, expertise and infrastructure in place, we expect to see significant growth in India as we continue with the integration of our solutions."

Panacea Infosec, a winner of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020 Award, is a leading Information Security Consulting firm in India which has established itself as an authority in the field of cyber security consulting and auditing business. Panacea Infosec specializes in providing professional Information Security Services to Government and Private Organisations and is one of the 28 credible PCI QSA companies across the globe having representation at the PCI SSC GEAR Committee (Global Executive Assessor Roundtable).

Panacea Bioedge Pvt Ltd is a Research and Development-based company working on a platform to understand psychology of human resources working in different sectors. The platform would enable corporates to understand and manage stress levels of individuals working in their organization.

Healed Solutions is a leading US-based Mental Health Care company. As part of its mission to improve psychiatric care, Healmed has built and tested models for data-driven triage, treatment, decision-making, and outcomes to help Health Care Professionals and Patients manage their day-to-day challenges.

